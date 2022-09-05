To no one’s surprise, Tennessee plowed through its week one opponent, defeating Ball State 59-10.
The lopsided win will be a confidence booster heading into an early road test next week at Pittsburgh, and it also gave the Vols a chance to get some nerves out after a long offseason.
Here’s how Tennessee graded out on Thursday night.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker picked up right where he started a season ago. He was an efficient 18-for-25 with 222 passing yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns on the night.
Hooker, who entered the season with big expectations both within the fanbase and nationally, looked great on Thursday. He had one bad throw where he aired the ball out too far, but besides that he was very accurate throwing the football.
He was patient in the pocket all night. When routes folded, he improvised and made plays out of nothing, a tell-tale sign of a mature quarterback.
The game was over at halftime with the Vols up 38-0, and Hooker’s backup Joe Milton came in in the third quarter.
Milton made the most of his time Thursday night, going 8-for-9 passing with 113 yards and a touchdown – a 53-yard passing touchdown to Jimmy Holiday.
Overall, the Vols’ quarterbacks were great Thursday night.
Grade: A+
Running backs
While the backfield was definitely overshadowed by the passing game Thursday night, there is still a lot of good to be said about Tennessee’s running backs.
Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright were great and showed that they can be a dangerous backfield duo. The two combined for 149 yards and each had a touchdown.
Freshman Dylan Sampson came in and showed that he can be a solid third option for the Vols, picking up 32 yards and a touchdown.
Grade: B
Receivers
Tennessee’s receivers were the story Thursday night. Ten different receivers had catches against Ball State, a testament to both Hooker and Milton as well as the Vols’ depth in the receiver position.
Jalin Hyatt started what went on to be an outstanding game from the receivers. He cut a route short on the first play of the game to get open, then dodged a Ball State defender and dove into the end zone for Tennessee’s first touchdown on its first offensive play.
Cedric Tillman was the No. 1 option for the Vols as he racked up 69 yards on six catches. Holiday and Walker Merrill both scored their first career touchdowns. Tennessee’s highly-anticipated transfer Bru McCoy pulled in three catches for 42 yards.
The Vols will undoubtedly see better defenses than Ball State, but their performance in game one was a great place to start.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
Ball State’s defensive line is not comparable to the SEC defensive lines Tennessee will face later in the season, but give the Cardinals some credit. Their defensive line is experienced and solid overall.
That being said, Tennessee’s offensive line looked good on Thursday night. Hooker was sacked just once and it was well outside of the pocket. There were just two tackles for loss. The offensive line did its job.
The Vols will have their hands full next week with Pitt’s experienced defensive line, and that will be a good chance to get a true evaluation of the offensive line.
Grade: B+
Front seven
Like the offensive line, it’s hard to evaluate the defensive line in games against lower caliber teams, but the Vols’ defensive line looked solid on Thursday.
Tennessee gave up just 74 rushing yards and held Ball State to an average of 2.7 yards per carry. The front seven also did a good job of putting pressure on Ball State quarterback John Paddock, which helped force two interceptions.
Grade: B+
Secondary
Ball State took advantage of a Vols’ secondary that is still figuring things out. Paddock threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
The Vols secondary did pull in two interceptions against Ball State – one on the first play of the game.
Tennessee’s secondary was its weakest link a season ago, but it seems to have improved some over the offseason. It still has much work to do however, especially if it wants to compete with the SEC’s best.
Grade: B-
Special teams
Tennessee didn’t get much of a chance to show off its special teams Thursday night.
Paxton Brooks punted twice for an average of 46.5 yards. Chase McGrath nailed a 33-yard field goal. Holiday returned one kickoff for 16 yards.
The Vols’ special teams will get their chance to shine, there just wasn’t much of a place for them on Thursday.
Grade: A
Coaching
Tennessee came into its season opener amped up and full of energy. Head coach Josh Heupel made sure the Vols kept their composure and didn’t let the excitement lead to sloppy play.
The coaches job in a season opener is to make sure the team gets in and gets out easily and injury free.
Heupel’s team was prepared, calm, cool and collected in the easy win over Ball State.
Grade: A
Overall
You can’t ask much more of Tennessee than to get a huge win over a non-Power 5 opponent in week one while also making sure players stay healthy before a big game next week.
Tennessee was great on Thursday and gained some always-important confidence early on.
Grade: A
