Tennessee played its best game in over a month Saturday night at Auburn, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers overcame an early 10-point deficit to win, 30-17.
The game marked Tennessee’s fifth straight loss as what started as a promising season continues to slip away from the Vols.
Let’s see how Tennessee graded out.
Quarterback
Jarrett Guarantano came out crisp, completing five of his first eight passes for 73 yards, all on Tennessee's first two drives. The redshirt senior signal caller also added a rushing touchdown that gave the Vols an early lead.
Things slowly devolved for Guarantano who would throw for just 83 yards the rest of the game, but it was his big mistake that cost Tennessee.
With the Vols driving deep into Auburn territory early in the third quarter, trailing by three, Guarantano stared down his receiver in the end zone and Auburn’s Smoke Monday made him pay, intercepting the pass and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.
The play was a 10 to 14 point swing in what ended up being a 13-point game. There’s no telling whether Tennessee would have won without the costly interception, but it did mostly end the Vols’ chance for an upset victory.
Freshman Harrison Bailey saw two drives in mop-up duty and took what was there, completing seven of 10 passes for 86 yards.
Grades: C
Running backs
Eric Gray had the best game of his sophomore season and perhaps his whole career, given the quality of the opponent.
The Memphis native totaled 173 rushing yards on 22 carries. Gray also added a rushing touchdown and three receptions for 49 yards.
Saturday night’s game marked just the seventh time this season that an FBS program had a 170 yard rusher and lost.
Ty Chandler saw a return to action after having limited time at Arkansas two weeks ago. The senior totaled 40 yards on nine carries. Chandler also had four catches for 37 yards.
Grade: A
Receivers/tight ends
Like Guarantano, Tennessee’s receivers started out strong, but their production began to slow down as the Vols leaned on the run game in the second half.
Josh Palmer struggled for the second straight game, catching just one pass for 8 yards on six targets. Just four plays before Guarantano’s back breaking interception, Palmer couldn’t come down with a catchable touchdown pass. The intermediate fade route had been one of UT’s go to offensive plays, and Palmer had four previous touchdowns on it this season.
Jalin Hyatt had a solid game catching three passes for 27 yards, but the speedster couldn’t get loose behind the Tigers’ defense.
The Vols had four other receivers record one or two catches, but this unit continues to struggle to find consistency behind Palmer.
Tennessee’s tight ends did have perhaps their best games of the season as both Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant recorded three catches for 28 yards. Interestingly, a lot of their action came late with Bailey in the game.
Grade: C+
Offensive line
Jeremy Pruitt said on Monday that Tennessee’s offensive line “dominated the line of scrimmage” in Saturday’s loss.
Pruitt is right in the sense that the Vols’ offensive line dominated in the run game, pushing Auburn around while averaging over 5 yards a carry, even with sacks factored in.
But yeah, the sacks. Tennessee’s pass blocking continued to be suspect, giving up four sacks as Guarantano was consistently under pressure.
On one first half drive, Tennessee’s offensive line got blown up on three straight plays as the Vols went three-and-out.
So Saturday was more of the same for Tennessee’s offensive line all season. Good run blocking, below average pass protection.
Grade: B
Defensive line
Tennessee’s defensive line was up and down Saturday but did show some improvements from where they’ve been much of the season.
Auburn averaged 4.3 yards per carry Saturday while totaling 165 rushing yards.
Matthew Butler led the way for the unit with six tackles and half a tackle for a loss. Of the senior’s six tackles, five were solo.
Kurrott Garland continues to make an impact, recording four tackles in the loss.
Omari Thomas, Darrell Middleton, Aubrey Solomon and John Mincey each recorded a single tackle.
Grade: C+
Linebackers
Tennessee’s outside linebackers had perhaps their best game of the season with Kivon Bennett and Deandre Johnson both turning in strong performances.
Bennett recorded his second straight two sack game after having just 0.5 sacks in the first five games. Johnson tied for a team high six tackles including 1.5 for a loss.
Despite the unit’s improved play, creating consistent pass rush continued to be a problem Saturday night. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s ability to extend plays certainly didn't help.
Tennessee’s inside linebackers were lackluster. Henry To’o To’o had just five tackles, and Quavaris Crouch and Jeremy Banks had three a piece. Auburn’s running backs also made Banks look bad a couple of times with quick juke moves.
Grades: B-
Secondary
There was some good and some bad from Tennessee’s secondary in the loss to Auburn.
Tennessee held the Tigers to 220 yards passing and just 166 yards once you take away the unit’s huge mistake, a busted coverage that led to a 54-yard Auburn touchdown.
The good came with Bryce Thompson baiting Bo Nix into a risky pass in the end zone, intercepting the sophomore quarterback. The interception marked just the third interception for the Vols this season.
Thompson had a strong game aside from his interception, recording six tackles.
Trevon Flowers added five tackles as Theo Jackson and Warren Burrell had four. Burrell saw more action then he had all season on Saturday, playing well in the Vols’ dime personnel.
Grade: B+
Special teams
It was an awful night for Brent Cimaglia who now has as many misses on nine kicks this season as he did with 27 last season.
Cimaglia was one of three Saturday night, and his missed 37-yard field goal effectively ended Tennessee’s victory chances.
Joe Doyle had an alright game punting, having one punt for 47 yards and another for 27.
The Vols’ return game also had one good and one bad moment as Velus Jones Jr. had a 32-yard return and an 8-yard return.
Grade: D
Coaching
Tennessee had one of its better gameplans of the season and seemed to know where to attack Auburn’s defense and played a solid bend-not-break defensive performance.
Tennessee only had four penalties on the game and didn’t have to take any timeouts because they weren’t set on defense.
However, as long as Guarantano keeps playing and keeps making horrific mistakes that cost his team, it’s hard not to at least be somewhat critical of Pruitt and Chaney as they continue to hitch their wagon to that sinking ship.
Grade: B
Overall
Tennessee had a really solid performance Saturday and besides two plays — Guarantano’s pick six and the busted coverage — might have been the better team.
Those plays count as much as any other though, and there’s no consolation for playing better and losing.
If the Vols play like they did Saturday against Vanderbilt, they will end their losing skid. But, how they played Saturday wasn’t good enough to beat the 23rd ranked Tigers, and that’s what matters.
Grade: C