Tennessee dropped its fourth straight game Saturday night against Arkansas, 24-13. The Vols built a first half lead before another bad third quarter cost Tennessee.
Let’s see how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
Tennessee had three quarterbacks see action after Jarrett Guarantano went down with an apparent concussion early in the second half.
Before his injury Guarantano was average as UT leaned on the run game in the first half. The redshirt senior completed five-of-eight passes for 42 yards. Guarantano did a good job of keeping Tennessee out of trouble but couldn’t drive the pass game.
Brian Maurer replaced Guarantano and the Vols offense could never get in rhythm getting just one first down in four drives. Maurer failed to complete a pass and recorded three rushing yards.
Harrison Bailey got action midway through the fourth quarter. The Vols didn’t give him a pass play until a fourth down in which his tipped pass was intercepted.
Bailey would go six-of-nine for 65 yards with all his yards coming on Tennessee’s last drive with Arkansas in prevent defense.
Tennessee had just 42 passing yards late into the fourth quarter. It was a dreadful day for Tennessee’s quarterback room. Guarantano’s availability and how Jeremy Pruitt handles the quarterbacks will be interesting to see.
Grade: F
Running backs
Eric Gray received the bulk of the carries Saturday as Ty Chandler nursed an ankle injury.
Gray recorded 123 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Gray was solid but the failures in Tennessee’s run game continued as the Vols couldn’t pick up chunk plays on the ground.
Gray’s longest carry tallied just 11 yards as the Vols’ running backs struggle to make defenders miss in the second level.
Jabari Small served as Tennessee’s running back two, tallying 18 yards on eight carries.
Gray led the Vols with three receptions while tallying 27 receiving yards.
Grade: C
Receivers/ tight ends
As Tennessee’s passing stats implied, it was a bad day for Tennessee’s receivers as only four recorded catches for a total of 66 yards.
Even in a bad game, Josh Palmer was the Vols best receiver tallying two catches for 28 yards. Palmer also drew a defensive holding when he beat a cornerback deep on a double move.
Jalin Hyatt had two catches tallying only seven yards. One did give the Vols a third down conversion on a scoring drive.
Brandon Johnson and Ramel Keyton were the only other receivers to catch passes. Both caught just one with Johnson’s tallying 24 yards and Keyton’s tallying seven yards.
Tennessee’s tight ends also failed to get involved in the passing game as neither Jacob Warren or Princeton Fant recorded a catch.
Arkansas dropped into a bunch of eight man coverages making Tennessee’s quarterbacks make crisp decisions and throws into tight holes. The Vols receivers failed to create separation and the Vols’ quarterbacks couldn’t put it in the tight spaces.
Grade: D-
Offensive line
Tennessee’s offensive line played well in the first half helping Tennessee tally 135 rushing yards and build a 13-0 lead.
The second half didn’t go as well for Tennessee’s offensive line as Arkansas stacking one side of the defensive line gave the Vols offensive line some trouble.
Tennessee would tally 185 rushing yards on 50 attempts for an average of less than four yards an attempt. The offensive line wasn’t helped out much by the running backs, who previously mentioned, failed to create big plays when the offensive line got them into the second and third level, which happened pretty frequently.
Tennessee did give up seven tackles for losses in the run game.
Tennessee’s pass blocking was solid Saturday night. Arkansas tallied just two sacks for a total of negative three yards, but the Razorbacks also didn’t blitz much, and the Vols didn’t throw much, Saturday,
Grade: C+
Defensive line
Tennessee’s defensive line had some good and bad in the loss to Arkansas. Matthew Butler recorded a group high six tackles including 0.5 tackles for a loss.
Kurot Garland also had one of the better games of his career recording five tackles.
Aubrey Solomon, Omari Thomas, Elijah Simmons, Darrell Middleton, Jaquan Blakely and John Mincey all recorded tackles as well.
The Vols got after Feleipe Franks a good bit Saturday, recording four sacks with most coming from outside linebackers. However, Franks had all day to throw on his two 50 plus yard passes that broke Tennessee’s defense in the third quarter.
Grade: C+
Linebackers
Tennessee’s outside linebackers had strong nights, getting after Franks, recording three sacks and two forced fumbles, though Arkansas recovered both.
Kivon Bennett had his best game of the season recording two sacks. Deandre Johnson also had a sack and forced a fumble to go along with four tackles. It was the best game for the senior since the season opening win over South Carolina.
Freshman Tyler Baron also had a solid game recording two tackles.
At inside linebacker, Henry To’o To’o bounced back from a bad game against Alabama with a strong, seven tackle, two tackles for loss, performance against Arkansas.
Quavaris Crouch got much of the time beside him with Jeremy Banks still banged up. Crouch had some good including five tackles and a forced fumble. However, the sophomore’s struggles in the pass game showed up, including on a receiver pass that he should have intercepted.
Grade: B
Secondary
Tennessee's secondary was solid for most of the game, holding Feleipe Franks to 225 passing yards, but the Vols gave up a pair of long passes that killed their chances of victory.
First was the 56-yard pass to Mike Woods that gave the Razorbacks a first and goal and the other was a 59-yard touchdown to Treylon Burks.
Kenneth George Jr. struggled in replacement of an injured Alontae Taylor as the Vols failed to make plays in the back end.
Franks threw just six incompletions and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Theo Jackson led the secondary with 10 tackles including a tackle for loss.
Grade: C-
Special teams
It was the best day for Tennessee’s kicking game of the season with Brent Cimaglia drilling field goals from 50 and 48 yards.
Tennessee’s returners didn’t attempt to make any returns on the game and Paxton Brooks had a solid day, averaging 45.7 yards on six punts.
The junior had three punts over 50 yards and pinned the Razorbacks within the 20-yard line on another.
Grade: B+
Coaching
This was not a good game for Jeremy Pruitt and his coaching staff.
To start with the obvious, the Vols got dominated coming out of halftime for the third time this season. Whatever Tennessee did well in the first half, Arkansas had an adjustment for it coming out of the locker room and UT had no answers.
Tennessee’s offense was putrid in the second half, starting with three consecutive three-and-outs. The Vols had no semblance of a passing game, being stuck under 50 yards late into the fourth quarter.
Then there was the bad game management where Tennessee went for it on fourth down instead of trying a 42-yard field goal that would have cut the deficit to one possession.
Grade: D
Overall
This was a game Tennessee needed badly, entering on a three game losing streak and matchups with Texas A&M and Auburn the next two weeks.
Tennessee had control of the game throughout the first half, but struggled to play strong defense for four quarters and showed no signs of offensive life in the second half.
Saturday was a bad loss for Tennessee and Jeremy Pruitt, and one whose effects could be long lasting.
Grade: D-