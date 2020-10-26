Tennessee dropped its third straight game Saturday, falling to No. 2 Alabama 48-17. The Vols defense struggled to stop Alabama’s high powered offense as the Crimson Tide scored 40 plus points for the fifth time this season.
Let’s see how the Vols’ graded out.
Quarterback
After turning the ball over six times in the previous six quarters, Jarrett Guarantano improved his play Saturday, not turning it over in the loss.
Besides that, Guarantano was mostly pedestrian, completing 13-of-24 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney didn’t show a ton of confidence in Guarantano throwing it just 23 times in a blowout loss and running the ball on multiple third-and-longs.
Guarantano made three impressive long throws, two to Jalin Hyatt totaling 48 and 38 yards and a 27-yard touchdown to Josh Palmer.
All-in-all, Tennessee offense struggled to move the ball through the air, though it wasn’t given a ton of opportunities.
Brian Maurer played one drive in the fourth quarter, completing his lone pass attempt for a yard and rushing for 15 yards.
Grade: B-
Running backs
Jeremy Pruitt didn’t seem overly pleased with his running backs after the game Saturday. Eric Gray totaled just 57 yards on 19 carries while Ty Chandler turned in 37 yards on 10 carries.
The Tennessee running backs continued to struggle, breaking tackles and making the most of the yards available on a play. Gray also fumbled in the second half, and it was returned for a touchdown.
Tennessee’s offense continues to miss a big, physical runner that can get dirty, tough yards between the tackles. It’s something this roster doesn’t have since Tim Jordan was kicked off the team this summer.
Gray did catch three passes, one for a first down, but he tallied just 5 yards.
Grade: D
Receivers/tight ends
Tennessee’s receivers continued to show effectiveness as deep threats Saturday, but struggled to consistently get open against Alabama’s secondary.
Freshman Jalin Hyatt had the biggest game of his young career, hauling in a pair of deep passes from Guarantano, tallying 78 yards and a touchdown. Hyatt was marked out of bounds on his second long catch, but appeared to possibly be in bounds.
Nevertheless, Tennessee went fast after the play. and Guarantano connected with Palmer for a 27-yard touchdown on the next play — Palmer’s fourth touchdown of the season.
Palmer was once again Tennessee’s best receiver, leading the team with four receptions.
Receivers Velus Jones and Ramel Keyton each tallied a catch and tight end Princeton Fant recorded a broken tackle and first down on his lone, 8 yard, catch.
In total, Tennessee just had two receivers total over 10 receiving yards in the loss.
Grade: B-
Offensive line
Tennessee’s offensive line ended a skid of bad games against Alabama. Jerome Carvin remained out which put Cade Mays at right guard and Darnell Wright at right tackle.
The Vols offensive line had its best pass blocking game of the season as Guarantano was not sacked and had plenty of time to throw throughout the afternoon.
The run blocking was less successful. The Vols totaled just 139 yards on 38 carries, coming out to 3.7 yards per carry.
The longest Tennessee run was also Brian Maurer’s 15-yard scramble. Gray and Chandler each had a longest gain of 11 yards, but as previously noted, much of the blame there falls on the running backs.
Grade: B
Defensive line
Tennessee’s defensive line struggled in its first game after Jimmy Brumbaugh’s firing and Pruitt replacing him as the defensive line coach.
It was a tough task as Tennessee faced the SEC’s best offensive line and an offense that made them respect the run and pass.
Alabama’s three running backs averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 31 attempts, consistently finding running room against Tennessee’s front. The Crimson Tide also tallied six rushing touchdowns.
Tennessee’s pass rush struggled to get home but did get to the quarterback twice with Matthew Butler recording a sack.
Butler led the group with six tackles with LaTrell Bumphus following with four tackles.
Grades: C
Linebackers
Saturday was perhaps the worst game of Henry To’o To’o’s one and a half years in Knoxville. The star linebacker struggled missing tackles against Alabama while tallying only two tackles.
With Jeremy Banks out due to injury, Quavaris Crouch got almost every snap besides To’o To’o. Crouch was okay, recording four tackles.
Tennessee’s outside linebackers received a blow with Deandre Johnson getting injured during the game.
Roman Harrison recorded Tennessee’s other sack, and it was pivotal and stalled an Alabama drive.
Freshman Tyler Baron led the outside linebackers with three tackles as Kivon Bennett added one himself.
Grades: C-
Secondary
Alabama has the best passing game in the country, and it showed Saturday. Despite its best offensive player, Jaylen Waddle, getting injured on the game's opening kick, Alabama’s passing game totaled 417 yards.
Mac Jones completed his first 11 passess on the game and was efficient as could be in the first half, completing 17-of-22 passes for 297 yards.
Alabama moved the ball at will through the air, though the lack of pass rush didn’t help the back end.
The one strong point from Tennessee’s secondary was limiting the deep pass for Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s offense is known for its deep ball threat but they didn’t have a long touchdown Saturday.
Alabama’s longest completion was 45 yards while they recorded six completions over 20 yards.
Safety Trevon Flowers had one of his better games on the season, recording 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and forced fumble.
Kenneth George added seven tackles, and Jaylen McCollough recorded six.
Grade: C-
Special Teams
It was a limited day for Tennessee’s special teams.
Brent Cimaglia made his lone field goal attempt, connecting from 33 yards. The Vols' kick and punt coverage was strong, but Alabama’s return game was severely limited by Waddle’s injury on the game’s opening play.
Tennessee’s return game struggled with Jones averaging 17 yards on two kick off returns.
Paxton Brooks’ punting was par for the course, averaging 45.8 yards on six punts, with a long of 48 yards. Brooks did fail to pin Alabama deep in a pair of opportunities.
Grade: B
Coaching
Jeremy Pruitt and Jim Chaney made some questionable coaching decisions in Saturday’s loss.
Throwing it just 23 times was puzzling in a game the Vols trailed start-to-finish and had their best pass protection of the season.
The third down runs did have some success in the first half but wasn’t effective in the second half.
Two specific scenarios didn’t make sense from how Pruitt and Chaney managed them. First, at the end of the half Tennessee ran it, threw it deep and ran it to try to get the game to halftime. Trailing by 18 and coming off two scoring drives, Tennessee wasn’t only not aggressive, but contradicted themselves by stopping the clock once and allowing Alabama time to get the ball back before half.
The second situation came after Tennessee recovered an Alabama fumble at the Crimson Tide’s 48-yard line. Tennessee ran the ball twice and threw a pop pass before punting on fourth-and-nine. The punt ended in a touchback and it took Alabama two plays to gain the field position Tennessee earned by punting, down 25 points.
Grade: D
Overall
This game went pretty much as expected. Alabama’s offense did what it wanted, scoring 0.2 points over its season average.
Tennessee had some success against a spotty Alabama defense, hitting on a trio of long passes.
Tennessee was never going to win Saturday and did some solid things in the game, including improved pass protection and limiting its turnovers to one — though it was returned for a touchdown.
The biggest concern was the running backs continuing to leave yards on the field and tackling issues.
Grade: C