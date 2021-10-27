Tennessee’s 52-24 loss at the hands of Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa is not totally in the final score. The Vols’ 28-point loss is a typical “third Saturday in October” score, but for three and a half quarters, they were right in the game.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
Despite the obvious mismatch, Josh Heupel’s game plan was to win rather than punting and saving his regular starters. Quarterback Hendon Hooker got the nod under center, though he was just a week removed from exiting the Ole Miss loss with a leg injury.
The decision paid off in some sense, as Hooker had the Vols within a touchdown of Alabama as late as 14:30 in the fourth-quarter, though ultimately coming up short. Hooker completed 68% of his passes for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Hooker did throw his second interception of the season – his first since the Pitt game in September. The fourth-quarter pick effectively sealed the game for the Crimson Tide. It was a simple miscommunication between Hooker and his wide receiver JaVonta Payton. Despite the pick, Hooker still put up a higher QB passer rating (180.7) than Alabama’s Bryce Young (159.9) did.
The biggest knock against Hooker was the lack of success on third-down. The Vols went 2-for-13 on third-down plays and totaled just 10 first downs.
Grade: B
Running backs
Alabama did an excellent job shutting down Tennessee’s rushing attack, as linebackers Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’o To’o and Christian Harris each recorded 5+ total tackles.
Jabari Small started for the second week in a row and Tiyon Evans saw action despite his injury, though neither back was very effective.
Small carried the ball 7 times for 8 yards, 6 of which came on a single run. He did have more of an impact in the passing game, with 4 catches out of the backfield for 39 yards. Evans was only a little better than Small – 7 carries for 30 yards.
Grades:D
Wide receivers
Because Alabama silenced the run game, the Vols leaned on their air attack. Redshirt junior Cedric Tillman carried the load with 7 catches for 152 yards. His biggest play of the night was a 70-yard touchdown reception.
Payton was Tennessee’s second leading receiver, with 2 catches for 59 yards. He also caught a long touchdown pass, this one a 57-yard strike from Hooker. That score was Payton’s fifth touchdown reception in his last six games.
Velus Jones Jr. had 3 catches for 18 yards, including a touchdown. Jalin Hyatt also hauled in 3 passes for 14 yards. No Tennessee tight end caught a pass.
Grade: B
Offensive line
Tennessee’s offensive line did not have a great game in Tuscaloosa. The line did not allow as many sacks as it had the previous two weeks – just 3 total compared to 11 against South Carolina and Ole Miss – but the unit could not establish anything on the ground.
Tennessee only ran the ball for 64 yards – with Hooker accounting for 26 of those. Regular center Cooper Mays played through his injury, and former walk-on Dayne Davis played well enough against Anderson in his first career start, but Tennessee will need much more from that unit. Cade Mays’ potential return after the open week should help tremendously.
Grade: C-
Front seven
Tennessee’s front seven struggled to put any pressure on Young. Alabama’s offensive line was rock-steady, and it was a major reason why the Vols could not get off the field on third and long situations.
The Vols only broke through to Young twice, as Roman Harrison and Byron Young each recorded a sack. Five of the Vols’ 8 tackles for loss came from the front seven.
Linebacker Jeremy Banks led the Vols in both total and solo tackles, 12 and 6, respectively, but he picked up another personal foul penalty, a seemingly routine occurrence at this point in the season.
Young and defensive lineman Matthew Butler combined for 5 quarterback hits.
Grade: C
Secondary
Considering the Vols’ secondary was without Warren Burrell (illness) and Christian Charles, and Theo Jackson was ruled out at halftime, the group held their own against Alabama through three quarters, before the Crimson Tide pulled away late.
The Auburn transfer Kamal Hadden started his first game as a Vol and was an immediate playmaker. He finished with 6 tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble in the second-quarter.
Backup Kenneth George Jr., who came in for the injured Jackson, recovered Hadden’s forced fumble.
Alabama still averaged 12 yards per completion and had four passes of 26 or more yards. 18 of the Tide’s first downs came in the air.
Grade: C
Special teams
For the first time in weeks, special teams did not hinder the Vols effort at Alabama.
The special team’s biggest play of the evening was a blocked punt. De’Shawn Rucker broke through Alabama’s line – a call on his part based on something he saw on film – and the Vols recovered and started a drive deep in Alabama’s red zone.
Kicker Chase McGrath made his lone field-goal attempt – a 32-yarder – and went 3-for-3 on point after attempts.
Paxton Brooks punted 7 times for 310 yards, averaging 44.3 yards per punt with a long of 54. He pinned the Crimson Tide inside the 20 twice.
Tennessee did not return a single kickoff, instead taking the fair catch every time. Trevon Flowers returned one punt for 6 yards.
Grade: B-
Coaching
Heupel once again had a very good game plan coming into Alabama. He went with his regular starters to give Tennessee a chance at the upset, and he came much closer to it than people thought possible. Credit for that. It’s been the execution of his game plan that’s cost Heupel – his Vols committed 12 penalties for 98 yards.
Tennessee’s first-year head coach did take some heavy fire for some of his in-game play calling, most notably a third-quarter call to not go for it on fourth and one. At that point in the game, Tennessee had not gotten a first down since the first, and the defense had been playing relatively well. Heupel believed the decision to let his defense play would be smarter than risking a turnover on downs at midfield.
The Vols punted, and Alabama scored a touchdown on the following drive regardless, so the play did not have the same game-changing impact as some suspected it would. Still, Heupel had other questionable play calls on third-down, especially given some of the previous calls on first and second downs.
Grade:C
Overall
The final score is somewhat deceiving. It doesn’t illustrate just how close the game was until the very end. Who had Tennessee ahead of Alabama after one quarter, or trailing closely after three?
Like last week, Tennessee got in its own way. It’s an area that needs to be cleaned up as the Vols enter their open week before another competitive matchup at Kentucky.
If Tennessee was ever going to claim a moral victory, playing Alabama that competitively might be it.
Grade: C