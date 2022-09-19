No. 11 Tennessee once against had its explosive offense on display Saturday as the Vols ran through their Week 3 opponent Akron.
The Vols are now 3-0 heading into Florida week and have momentum and confidence from the 63-6 blowout win over the Zips.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker got Tennessee through the first half seamlessly and was ready to come out in the second half with the Vols up big. The veteran quarterback had 298 passing yards and two touchdowns on 14-18 passing while also picking up 24 yards on the ground.
With the game in hand in the third quarter, the Vols brought in backup Joe Milton, who once again proved that a lot of teams in the country would be happy to have him as a starting quarterback.
Milton had 112 yards and two touchdowns on 4-5 passing. His two touchdowns came on perfect passes to his receivers downfield and were passes that would have been overthrows last season.
The backup quarterback’s performance allows Tennessee to rest assured that if anything were to happen to Hooker, Milton would be able to step up for the Vols.
Grade: A+
Running backs
For the Vols’ running backs, Week 3 marked some breakout performances.
Starting running back Jabari Small went down with an injury and didn’t return, which was likely just a precautionary measure to keep him healthy for Florida. With Small out, it made way for Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson to have big games.
Wright, who has been getting about as many touches as Small, managed to pick up 96 yards and two touchdowns on the game, which was the best game of his career thus far.
True freshman Sampson got some his first significant playing time in the game, and he made the most of it.
Sampson had 57 yards and picked up a pair of touchdowns on the option play ran with Hooker. Both of his touchdowns came on fourth down. The Vols had not gone to the option much before Saturday, but it proved to be effective and will likely see its way into the regular rotation.
Grade: A
Receivers
Jalin Hyatt was the story for the receivers against Akron. The junior receiver had a career game after a slow second season a year ago.
Hyatt had 166 yards and two touchdowns on a 57-yard reception and a 48-yard reception. Hyatt is used to getting short screen and slant routes, but with Cedric Tillman out for most of the game he was able to get some of the big plays.
Besides Hyatt, 11 other receivers had catches in the game, marking an overall great game from Tennessee’s receivers.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
Any day with 600+ yards of total offense and just one sack usually indicates a good game from the offensive line, and that is the case for Saturday’s game.
The offensive line protected the quarterbacks well and made room for the running backs to get downfield. It was a solid game from the Vols’ offensive line.
Grade: A
Front seven
Tennessee’s defense was in the shadow of its offense on Saturday, but it still had a great game.
Jeremy Banks had a big day with five tackles and one tackle for loss. Elijah Herring stepped up and recorded two sacks. Tyre West also had a couple of tackles for loss.
The front seven allowed just 35 rushing yards from the Zips and put pressure on DJ Irons, forcing some bad passes.
Grade: A-
Secondary
The Vols’ secondary allowed some big passes to get past them, but they were ultimately rock solid and prevented any touchdowns, which is always a good sign.
Like every game this season, the secondary has a lot to clean up, but it was fine for the most part against Akron.
Grade: B
Special teams
Both of Jimmy Holiday’s kick returns were great. On his second one, he almost looked like he was going to break free and score, but he was ultimately held up. Squirrel White also had a big punt return for 23 yards.
Chase McGrath had his first missed field goal of the season, but with Tennessee up big it didn’t hurt the Vols.
Paxton Brooks punted just twice. They were both good and his long was 49.
Overall, it was a fine day for the Vols’ special teams.
Grade: B
Coaching
Head coach Josh Heupel played a conservative game while still hanging up 63 on Akron, which is a sign of good coaching.
He kept his team healthy for the most part and got the confidence up before the Vols take on a rival at home this week. He experimented with new plays, got different players some touches and had a great game.
Grade: A+
Overall
There isn’t much more you could ask of Tennessee than what it gave on Saturday. Good teams beat inferior opponents by a lot and the Vols did that.
Tennessee should feel good about where it stands heading into rivalry week.
Grade: A
