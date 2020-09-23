Tennessee had five players named to the three preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, the Vols highest mark since 2016.
Senior offensive guard and preseason All-American Trey Smith and kicker Brent Cimaglia made the first team. Sophomore’s Wanya Morris and Henry To’o To’o made the second team with junior cornerback Bryce Thompson making the third team.
Smith has been a start from the moment he touched campus in Knoxville as the No. 1 high school prospect in the country. The Jackson, Tennessee, native went right to work earning freshman All-American honors in his first season.
Blood clots threatened to end his football career and shortened his sophomore season by five games. Despite the risks, Smith elected to continue to play football, but he’d have to do so on little practice time while taking blood thinners.
Despite practicing very little in his junior season, Smith’s development continued as he earned First Team All-SEC honors. Most thought Smith would go to the NFL after his junior season, but Smith elected to return for his senior year to fulfill his promise to his deceased mother that he’d earn his degree.
Smith feels even more confident going into his senior year and says he’s gotten to work on his game more since he’s done more contact work.
“I have gotten to practice a lot more this year than last year,” Smith said. “I think last year I only practiced two times the entire year in full pad practice. … I’m a lot further than I was this time last year in terms of my skills and development. I am very thankful.”
Cimaglia earned the starting kicker job during his freshman season and hasn’t looked back. The former Page High School kicker is 41-of-53 on career field goals. A season ago, Cimaglia made 23-of-27 field goals, good for second in the SEC in field goals made and kick percentage.
Cimaglia earned Second Team All-SEC honors a year ago and he’s confident he will have a strong senior season after continuing to improve his range this offseason.
“For me, each year I want to improve on something in distance and accuracy and being very consistent is one of them,” Cimaglia said. “I’m very confident in the field goal unit from snap to hold, that we’ll get it down and wherever we attempt it, we’ll make it. I did hit one from 60 at Neyland last week.”
Left tackle Morris played in every game during his freshman season and started the majority of them. Like any freshman starting on the line of scrimmage in the SEC, Morris took his lumps but improved as the year went on and made the Freshmen All-SEC team and 247sports True Freshman All-American team.
Despite his high preseason accolades, Morris could be coming off the bench to start the 2020 season. The Grayson, Georgia, native missed extensive time in fall practice due to contact tracing.
“Those guys have been hit with the quarantine, Wanya [Morris] twice,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said on Sept. 17. “He practiced today. I think it’s the second time he’s practiced in 23 days.”
Morris should be available to play in Tennessee’s opener against South Carolina but expect senior Jahmir Johnson to earn the start at left tackle.
To’o To’o instantly became one of Tennessee’s best defensive players when he arrived on campus in 2019. As a freshman, To’o To’o started every game at inside linebacker and finished second on the team with 72 tackles.
To’o To’o also recorded five tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on his way to earning Freshman All-SEC honors. Expectations are even higher for To’o To’o this fall as he’s landed himself on the Bronko Nagurski, Butkus and Bednarik award watchlists.
With his linebacking partner Daniel Bituli graduated, To’o To’o will have to step up as a defensive leader this fall. It’s a role To’o To’o has taken in stride according to his coaches and teammates.
“Henry is a really good leader,” inside linebacker coach Brian Niedermeyer said. “I think when he came out of high school he led by example and I think he’s really embraced the role of bringing other guys along, as well.”
Sophomore linebacker Quavaris Crouch seconded Niedermeyer’s discussion of To’o To’o’s leadership.
“I just came from a spot where I have a lot of athletic ability, and I just wanted to play and when it came to Henry helping me and developing me as a linebacker, it came more as me not just memorizing what’s going on and stuff like that but me learning the concepts,” Crouch said.