On Wednesday evening, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke with the media ahead of Saturday night’s game on the plains against Auburn. Gus Malzahn leads the revamped No. 23 Auburn Tigers. The Tigers beat LSU 48-11 and then had a bye week after their game with Mississippi State was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues in both programs.
Here’s everything Pruitt said ahead of Saturday’s road game.
On Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
After a slow start to the season offensively, the Tigers have finally found their stride. The Tigers have scored 30 points in three of their last four games.
One of the reasons for their recent offensive explosion is freshman running back Tank Bigsby. He has rushed for 503 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. Bigsby is sure to be a factor during the game Saturday and he has coach Pruitt’s attention.
“It’s interesting, I was watching tape this morning,” Pruitt said. “We recruited Tank out of high school, and I see where he got the name Tank. Guys bounce off him. He’s probably one of the more physical runners in our conference. He makes a lot of guys miss, runs through contact, lots of yards after contact, returns on the kickoff return team, so he has really good hands. He’s playing really well for a young guy.”
On the status of QB Jarrett Guarantano
During the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Vols starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano suffered a head injury that caused him to be pulled from the game.
Sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer and freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey both took snaps to close out the game.
During bye week Guarantano was resting and recuperating while Maurer and Bailey took most of the snaps. However, as the game week progresses Guarantano looks to be ready to play if his name is called on Saturday.
“Jarrett is back,” Pruitt said. “I think he’s had a good couple of days here getting back into the groove, so to speak. I thought our whole offense can see him making some strides there which is good to see. There seems to be more confidence on that side of the ball in practice this week. I’ll be anxious to see them play on Saturday.”
On which position group has made the biggest strides with an extra week of preparation
For the Vols to continue to progress as a team and a program, the younger players will need to continue to learn the system and grow physically.
This bye week due to Texas A&M’s COVID-19 problems seems to have been another great opportunity for the younger players to progress in the program.
“I see a lot of improvement out of a lot of our guys,” Pruitt said. “The guys that have made the most strides are our younger guys because they had the furthest to go and that’s normal. With the opportunities they’ve had at practice, you continue to see guys flash with ability and starting to understand the work ethic that it takes every day to develop the right habits. It’s good to see.”
On the tight ends group
Before the 2020 season started the Vols lost starting tight end Austin Pope to back surgery. Pope was mainly used as another blocker on the field.
Trying to replace Pope in the running game has been a massive task but Pruitt and the Vols believe they have a few guys that can grow into the role as they grow and mature.
“It’s a position that we have lost a few guys, obviously Austin Pope has played a lot of football,” Pruitt said. “Really the first two games we used Riley Locklear a lot in the tight end position. Losing him after the Missouri game has added to Jacob (Warren) and Princeton (Fant) and these guys continue to improve. We need to get them more involved in the throw game. To me, you can see them get more seasoned. Obviously, they have not played a lot of ball here but this year they have an opportunity and every week they continue to improve at that position.”
On freshman DB Keyshawn Lawrence at the STAR position
Freshman Lawrence has impressed during practice and with his ability to pick things up on the fly. He has been trying to make his breakthrough and cement a position on the field on Saturdays.
With the news of Shawn Shamburger stepping away from the team to focus on academics for the rest of the season, Lawrence may finally have his breakthrough at the STAR position if he can meet the standards expected of him by his coaches.
Theo Jackson and Doneiko Slaughter could also see time there.
“It’s one of the (toughest positions), probably with all of our positions on defense, you are involved in the run fits,” Pruitt said. “When you play man-to-man you probably have to guard the best receiver on the other team. You’ve got to be a good blitzer. We ask a lot out of that position. It is a spot to where there’s lots of change of strength motions from the other team, so the multiples change as the looks differ there. He continues to pick things up really fast. He’s got good ball skills. He’s a big kid that has instincts and continues to improve every day.”
On freshman running backs Jabari Small, Dee Beckwith and Tee Hodge
Small has emerged as the third running back in the Vols backfield behind Ty Chandler and Eric Gray. He has been able to impress with his yards after contact and his ability to make defenders miss, combined with a great work ethic, he’s sure to continue to grow as a player.
“Jabari (Small), to me, has done a really nice job the entire season,” Pruitt said. “If you look at his touches – his yards after contact, making people miss – he’s done a really nice job with that. He continues to play on our special teams. He picks things up really fast, so he’s not going to do anything but continue to improve and get better.”
Hodge and Beckwith have both struggled with injuries that have kept them from coming into the team and hit the ground running.
However, they seem to finally be turning the corner in their health and are finding their way in practice while turning heads with their physical, smash-mouth running style.
“Tee Hodge and Dee (Beckwith) both obviously had issues back during the summer with injuries that really kind of put them behind, but they’ve stayed positive.,” Pruitt said. “They’ve worked hard to get healthy. Right now, both of them are bouncing back and forth from the scout team to the ones and twos. They’re bigger backs that have a little thump to them. I notice when they run against the defense over there, when those guys go to thud them up, you can tell they’re heavy. They’re guys that will continue to improve the more reps that they get.”
On why Greg Emerson hasn’t seen much action this season
Redshirt sophomore Emerson started to make a name for himself at nose tackle during 2019. He played in all 13 games and totaled 30 tackles while clogging up the middle of the line of scrimmage.
Emerson was set to have a breakout 2020 season but was plagued with an uncharacteristically slow start.
“Listen, this whole pandemic has affected all of us differently,” Pruitt said. “For some reason, Greg (Emerson) was just, to me, in a little bit of a funk or whatever. He just didn’t have a really great fall camp and just kind of jump starting him and getting him going, but really over the last three or four weeks, I’ve seen a guy that’s really worked hard every day at practice to be a good football player. And he knows it, he sees it. It looks like he’s kind of back to his old self a little bit, so that’s good to see. He’s walking around with a smile on his face, so I’m glad to see that.”
On the health of DB Alontae Taylor, OL Jahmir Johnson and RB Ty Chandler and if they’ll be available to play Saturday
Taylor, Johnson and Chandler have been struggling with nagging injuries for the past few weeks.
While they are continuing to heal from their injuries and get back into their status for Saturday night is still up in the air.
“They definitely have started back into the practice routine, so it’s looking promising,” Pruitt said. “Hopefully, over the next two or three days, they can continue to improve and get closer to 100 percent.”
On the recruiting dead period being extended into April and his message to recruits when they can’t see anyone face to face
Recruiting is part of building up a strong program and possesses a plethora of challenges. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic schools will face an even further uphill battle in recruiting.
The extension of the recruiting dead period being moved into April means Pruitt and his staff will have to get creative and be ready for whatever they can do during the dead period.
“I think everybody understands the reason why and it’s very unfortunate, but we’re trying to adapt,” Pruitt said. “It’s unfortunate for the recruits, really, especially for the ones for this year. Lots of them didn’t even get to take trips.”
“Some of them may not have ever been to a college campus and they’ve got to decide where they want to go to school. We’ve worked hard to try and build relationships and kind of take our campus in Knoxville to them, wherever they’re at. The people that are involved with our players throughout our program, from Joe Scogin and his crew in academics to Rachel Pfister in nutrition to Jeronimo (Boche) and Dr. (Chris) Klenck with our athletic training. Our player development guys Patrick Abernathy, Kerry Stevenson, Kevin Simon, our recruiting staff, so there’s a lot of people here at the university that help our student-athletes on the field, off the field and throughout life. We’ve really used Ashley Smith (Assistant Athletics Director for Player Relations & Development), she’s helped launch our VFlight program. It’s really a program that’s going to help launch our players’ careers beyond football, so it’s something that we’re really proud of that we really got started. There’s lots of really good people here that are involved in recruiting and we’ve worked hard to do it. All the way when you start talking about our administration, our athletic administration, our academic administration, people across campus, they’ve been very willing to help and we couldn’t ask for any better support.”