ESPN's College GameDay is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Third Saturday in October.
ESPN announced Sunday that the show will be in Knoxville for No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Alabama.
The announcement comes a day after the Vols' 40-13 routing of LSU on the road and Alabama's narrow escape against Texas A&M. It is the first time in over two decades that both teams have been undefeated heading into the matchup.
The return comes after just three weeks when the show was in Knoxville for Tennessee vs. Florida, which the Vols won 38-33.
ESPN picked Tennessee vs. Alabama over No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 4 Michigan and a handful of other ranked matchups.
This is the first time since 2016 that GameDay has picked a Tennessee game multiple times in one season. In 2016, the show was in Bristol, Tennessee, for Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech, it came to Knoxville for Tennessee vs. Florida and was in College Station, Texas, for a top-10 show down between Tennessee and Texas A&M.
This is the 10th time the show has been to Knoxville, and the Vols are 4-6 when GameDay is in town.
