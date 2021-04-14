Three-star OLB Elijah Herring has committed to play football at Tennessee, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. He is Josh Heupel’s first commitment of the 2022 class.
Herring was recruited by two of Heupel’s new hires, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary.
Herring chose Tennessee’s offer over ones from Arizona State, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina and Duke.
Herring, from Riverdale HS in Murfreesboro, is a 6-foot-2, 225 linebacker. He was the 49th best OLB in the nation and the 29th best prospect in Tennessee in the 247sports composite rankings.
When he arrives in 2022, Herring will bolster a linebacking corps that saw the departures of Henry To’o To’o, Quavaris Crouch, DeAndre Johnson and J.J. Peterson via transfer portal, and most recently, Aaron Beasley suspended on animal abuse allegations.