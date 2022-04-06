University of Tennessee facility services bought 200 additional recycling bins for a primetime Volunteers football game against Brigham Young (BYU) in 2019.
It sounds like overkill for a routine, non-conference matchup, but it was a necessary precaution. As Tennessee football kicked off a new era under newly-hired head coach Jeremy Pruitt, so did Neyland Stadium. Facility services was preparing for a venture it had never before undertaken.
In May of 2019, SEC chancellors and school presidents voted on a policy to allow league members the ability to sell alcohol at sporting events, one that would provide a considerable financial boost on game day. UT took advantage of that ruling.
In addition to the abundance of recycling bins, UT wheeled in “dozens and dozens and dozens” of concession stands to sell alcohol, pallets of ice to keep the drinks cold and even extra workers to run the stands. It was an operation the likes of which Neyland Stadium had never seen before.
“It was a radical, radical change,” University of Tennessee Sustainability Manager Jay Price told The Daily Beacon, “bigger than anything previous in my 14 years.”
The introduction of alcohol, despite being a logistical challenge, was an immediate success. UT sold, on average, more than 18,000 beers per game and accumulated nearly $1.5 million in alcohol sales in 2019. In that first game alone versus BYU, UT produced 1,000 pounds of aluminum can waste — its lowest amount of the season in games that sold alcohol, but a stepping off point for a larger issue.
In 2019, UT produced 260.19 tons of total waste across its eight home football games, according to a report from the university’s sustainability department. That mark was Tennessee’s highest in five years, when it produced 283.59 tons of total waste in just seven home games in 2014.
It was not a perfect process — UT hadn’t discovered the most efficient procedure for selling alcohol in year one. Its original process produced double the amount of waste that the sustainability department would have preferred.
“The rule was you had to crack open the can, pour it into a cup and hand the cup to a patron,” Price said. “So now you have two containers, you have a can at the source and a cup that’s going with the consumer. That can, we have recycling bins right there at the stand that the concessioners would just drop into a can-only bin. It sounds great, but that stadium is so huge logistically it’s a nightmare to gather all that stuff up.”
Those bins filled at an exceptionally fast rate, and an additional “army” of stadium workers had to wheel them outside to one of two waiting dump trucks to dispose of. It was far from the most efficient method.
By the COVID-shortened 2020 season, UT had devised a better game plan — crack the can and hand it directly to the patron. That action alone cut alcohol-related waste in half.
“That was a huge improvement and it’s made a significant difference,” Price said of the change. “Year one, it was rough, it was a nightmare because there was a lot more material and our cleaning staff — both internal and the cleaning contract we had on Sunday — had a rough time keeping up with that additional amount of material.”
Tennessee’s waste problem has certainly been heightened by the sale of alcohol, but it did not create the problem. Feeding 102,455 people at Neyland Stadium each Saturday has always been a major operation that produces its fair amount of waste.
Neyland’s population on game day is equivalent to the fourth most populated city in Tennessee. At full capacity it is more than triple the student population of the University of Tennessee. Each of those fans have to make a quick decision on what to do with their waste, and if they make the careless choice, trash piles up quickly.
Most people learned in preschool to pick up after themselves, yet hundreds of workers clocked overtime hours cleaning up a record level of waste at Tennessee football games.
Price’s message is not a call for a drastic change in game day routines. The sustainability department is not asking patrons to stop buying concessions, but instead be mindful of where your trash goes.
“When it comes to a game, enjoy yourself,” Price said. “Have fun, but just put the material where it belongs. Whether it’s something that can get thrown away in the trash, put it in the trash, if it can be recycled, recycle it … Do the right thing with the material, that’d be amazing.”