Like much of its roster, Tennessee’s running back room was hit with transfers this offseason as sophomore Eric Gray transferred to Oklahoma and senior Ty Chandler transferred to North Carolina.
Tennessee returns just 10% of the 1,370 yards its tailbacks recorded in the 10 game 2020 season.
Still, there’s real reason for optimism with Tennessee’s young running backs as a quartet of runners will have a chance to earn carries in Josh Heupel’s offense.
The majority of Tennessee’s returning rushing yards comes from sophomore Jabari Small who impressed as the Vols’ third running back last season, totaling 117 yards on 26 carries. Despite his longest run being just 17 yards, Small’s 4.5 yards per carry was only slightly under Chandler’s 4.6 and Gray’s 4.9.
Tennessee running back coach Jerry Mack talked glowingly about Small Tuesday as the Memphis native will look to emerge as one of the Vols lead backs.
"You can just tell Jabari is one of those guys that really was born to play running back,” Tennessee running back coach Jerry Mack said. “He has a really natural feel. He has great instincts at the position. You can tell he has been really well coached in high school and also, too, with the previous staff. He has a natural feel for that position right now. Every day we come out there, he is disciplined. He is focused. He understands protections right now, which is really intriguing and impressive for a guy of his youth. He has been extremely impressive to everybody on the field. The way he handles his business, the way he goes about his business – he takes care of business like a pro.”
The only other running back on Tennessee’s roster with career rushing yards is sophomore Dee Beckwith who after bouncing around from receiver and tight end finally settled at running back during the season and went on to record 25 yards on three carries.
Beckwith, a massive 6-foot-5 220 pound athlete, provides a different style than any of Tennessee’s other backs and could carve out a role in short yard situations.
"Dee's doing a really incredible job just continuing to learn the finer details of the position every single day,” Jerry Mack said. “We talk a lot about just playing with low pad level, because he is a taller, bigger back, so just getting his pad level down and just learning some of the intricacies of the position.”
Beckwith will have to learn a lot about playing running back but Mack believes his experience as a high school quarterback will help as he already possesses a high level of knowledge of offensive football.
“He played so many different things in high school, and last year, I think they moved him around a little bit, so he's finally getting into a situation where he's kind of getting settled in on a position,” Mack said. “You talk about extremely intelligent – asking questions in the meetings and just from that quarterback background that he has, you can just tell that he's got a sense of the entire game and situational football and how everything fits together.”
Perhaps the most intriguing member of Tennessee’s running back room hasn’t fully hit the practice field yet. Junior college transfer Tiyon Evans was a big time prospect out of Hartsville High School in South Carolina, signing with the home state Gamecocks before heading to Hutchinson C.C. due to his inability to be academically eligible at South Carolina.
Evans was the highest rated junior college running back and the third highest rated junior college prospect and brings a mix of speed and power with his compact 5-foot-10, 215 pound frame.
Then there’s the other incoming running back, freshman Jaylen Wright who enrolled at Tennessee in January under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt and decided to stick it out in Knoxville when Heupel was hired.
Wright, a three-star from North Carolina, will have plenty of learning to do — as is the case with the vast majority of freshmen, but Wright brings breakaway speed and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield to Knoxville.
"Jaylen, right now, is just really learning the speed of the game more than anything,” Mack said. “He's had some ups and he's had some downs, but he sure has had a lot of flashes as well. When you talk about the ability to separate from people when he gets to the second level, the speed jumps out at you about him. He's so dynamic when he gets to the second level, it's really hard to catch him. But, the finer details of the position and down-in and down-out just learning those different things – for a young guy, especially from a protection standpoint when you come to college – the protections are really just blowing his mind a little bit, but he is getting better.”
Tennessee is looking for answers all across the football field this spring after an offseason of turmoil. While that’s the case at running back as well, the Vols may be more equipped to deal with the turnover than most expect.