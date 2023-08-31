The Tennessee defense left a lot to be desired in year two of the Josh Heupel era.
For the most part, the struggles were masked by dominant offensive play. For the most part, the Vols’ defense held up, but it nearly cost them the Alabama game and played the biggest role in the loss to South Carolina.
Tennessee had a championship level offense but a pass defense that allowed 290 yards per game, which was the fifth-worst mark in college football. The Vols gave up more than 450 yards passing on three separate occasions.
The defensive line did well holding down the trenches with a top-25 rushing defense in terms of yards per game, but the issues in the secondary overshadowed that success.
Many of the issues came from the lack of depth, and the lack of playmakers behind the starters made things difficult. As a result, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez believe they succeeded in capable bodies to the group during the offseason.
"I also think the more guys we have, the more versatile they are, and the more you can do with them. Put them in some different spots and still really have the ability to play to their strengths," Banks said following a preseason practice. "So I think the question is: Do we have more guys that are versatile? I would say absolutely, and I think we will have a chance to showcase their skill sets to hopefully help us continue to move the needle in the right direction."
Tennessee boasts a healthy mix of veteran experience and young talent. Guys like Jaylen McCollough, Warren Burrell and Kamal Hadden return along with transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Each of those vets have seen a lot of snaps at the college football ranks.
As for young talent, freshmen Jordan Matthews, Cristian Conyer and Rickey Gibson have received high praise from their veteran teammates.
“These young guys, they came in ready to play, man. These guys, you can tell they love football,” Burrell said. “They’ve been trying to turn their weaknesses into strengths. They’ve really just been learning what it’s like to be a DB at the University of Tennessee and the standard that we’re trying to set and what we’re trying to create here, man. Those guys are doing nothing but pushing us forward, so we appreciate it.”
The Vols have seen the same transformation at linebacker despite losing Jeremy Banks. Senior Aaron Beasley returns and is joined by redshirt senior and BYU transfer Keenan Pili as the leaders of the group. They will be expected to take most of the load and have already played a big role in the mentorship of sophomores Kalib Perry and Elijah Herring.
"Beasley has always been a great leader,” Perry said. “He's a little bit more quiet and sits back, but he's always looking out, looking on the field to see what you can do a little bit better.
“Keenan, he's had a lot of years at BYU. He came here, and he adds a new versatility. He's more of a bigger linebacker and adds a big leadership role behind him. He's been very helpful, always looking out for the younger guys. Even with Beasley, they're communicating with each other and pushing us."
Freshmen Arion Carter, Jalen Smith and Jeremiah Telander round out the linebacker corps. It is unknown how big of a role they will play this season, but linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary believes they have the athleticism to be good linebackers. Still, the depth in the room will produce good results.
“When you don't even have the bodies to go out there and compete, it's hard,” Jean-Mary said. “I say it all the time that the best coach in the world is competition. You're going to get the most out of guys if they know that guy behind them is nipping at their heels and is able to play at a high level.”
In the trenches, the Vols’ defensive front could be one of the strongest position groups on the team for the second straight season. Rodney Garner’s group brings back virtually all production except for Byron Young.
The Vols return Omari Thomas, Tyler Baron, Roman Harrison, Elijah Simmons and Bryson Eason, while adding Arizona State transfer Omarr Norman-Lott backed by a plethora of young talent at their disposal.
Thomas is seen as the true leader of the group as one of the faces of the team. He played a big role in Tennessee’s stout run defense last year and will be looking to lead an improved pass rush to help out the secondary.
"We feel like we will have some guys in the interior that will be able to push the pocket and affect the quarterback that way," Banks said. "It starts with Big O (Omari Thomas). We think O has improved a ton. He is obviously a big-body guy that has shown some versatility in terms of what we ask him to do.”
Behind Thomas are more proven guys like Baron and Harrison who are “starting to do things the Tennessee way,” according to Garner.
“I think it's becoming contagious,” Garner said. “They're not being afraid to call one another out. That's what real leadership is. It's just being willing to be different, be out front and be able to take a stand.”
While the Vols have been working to improve depth at all positions, some of it is unproven depth. That won’t be an issue in the trenches at defensive line.
As week one is swiftly approaching, it’s now up to Banks, Martinez, Jean-Mary and Garner to learn how to utilize their newfound depth in hopes of a much improved group in 2023.
“I know we have the depth,” Banks said. “It's just obviously figuring out what the best combination of guys are, dictating and deciding how many reps to give to each man to keep him fresh. We felt like it was a good situation, and hopefully it will show itself this season.”
