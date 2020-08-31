You won’t find any preseason magazines or figureheads talking much about a team’s versatility. Nevertheless, it’s importance can be paramount for a team struggling with depth and it could be a quiet strength for the Vols in 2020.
Versatility and the ability to play multiple positions will be even more of a luxury, and possibly a necessity, in a 2020 season with unknowns on who will be playing week-by-week.
COVID-19 will cause never before seen personnel problems for teams. Players being relied on to play quality snaps may be unable to play, out of the blue, Thursday of a game week. What happens if the coronavirus sweeps through an entire meeting room and takes out an entire position group?
These are roster problems coaches have never faced and they’ll make depth and versatility even more important this fall.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has made a habit of recruiting players that can play multiple positions or on either side of the ball. It’s led to a Tennessee defense with players all over the field that can play different spots.
“One thing that always helps in any year is guys that have knowledge and experience,” Pruitt said. “If you understand the big picture, it gives you an opportunity to be at your best and help the players around you better. It creates value for you as a player to be able to play multiple positions.”
“We have lots of guys in our program that can do that. Whether it’s playing corner, star and money as a defensive back, or safety and star and money, at linebacker playing inside or outside or a defensive lineman playing all across the front”
On Tennessee’s defense it starts in the back end. The Vols have flexibility in its defensive backfield thanks to both depth and versatility. Alontae Taylor, Bryce Thompson, Shawn Shamburger and a handful of competent backups are back at corner and nickelback. Thompson could be on the cusp of a breakout junior season and he could do it at corner or nickel.
At safety the Vols have some questions, Nigel Warrior is gone and Jaylen McCollough, Theo Jackson and Treyvon Flowers battle for playing time. Starting nickel Shamburger could also slide up to safety where he played the first few years of his career.
Talented freshman Key Lawrence is another guy showing the versatility the Vols have in the back end. The Ensworth Academy standout was expected to begin his career at cornerback but has moved to safety due to the need for competition.
“Secondary is a lot like basketball,” defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley said. “You want to create a matchup and put different people in different spots to show off their strength and let them makes plays. With that being said we do have a lot of different options. A lot of guys that can-do different things. … We need those guys to be the strength of the defense this year.”
The Vols are thin at both inside and outside linebacker due to key losses like Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor as well as transfers like Shanon Reid and Will Ignot that hurt depth.
“We have some guys back from last year that were young,” Ansley said. “Quavaris Crouch who we played at inside backer and outside backer. He’s kind of been a journeyman his first year. We’re kind of getting him stationary at that inside backer position, the money position, which is a really good spot for him.”
Tennessee’s coaches hope that Crouch finds a home at inside linebacker this fall but his ability to rush the passer from the outside is something that gives Ansley and Pruitt different options on third down personnel and gives them safety options at outside linebacker.
Tyler Baron is another freshman with versatility helping the Vols. The Knoxville Catholic star seems poised to play long the defensive line after a few years in a college weight room, but due to the depth at defensive line and opportunity at outside linebacker, Baron will begin his career there.
The Vols’ defensive line is pretty set with bodies set to make an impact this fall and besides Baron, I don’t think you’ll see many other non-defensive lineman factor there, but like Pruitt mentioned, the Vols have guys that can play all positions across the front.
Versatility has been a pillar of Jeremy Pruitt’s recruiting and now it’s starting to show up on the field. It couldn’t come at a better time for the Big Orange as we get set for a football season with never before seen challenges.