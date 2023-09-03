For a team known largely for its offense, Tennessee football went out and put on a defensive clinic in Nashville to defeat Virginia 49-13. The defense allowed just 201 yards while picking up four sacks to go with 11 tackles-for-loss.
It should be noted that the Cavs were a team that returned just three starters to an already subpar offense, but the point still stands. While the offense was working out the kinks of a new season, Tennessee leaned on its defense early to let the offensive machine warm up.
The Vols’ defense was finding a way to get off the field early in possession even when the drives began close to or in their own territory.
“We just play ball no matter where they are on the field,” Senior linebacker Aaron Beasley said. “Our biggest thing is to get off the field, so that was the main thing we focused on.”
Last season, it seemed that the only way that the Vols were getting off the field was by forcing a turnover. However, the defense on Saturday shut Virginia down without forcing a single turnover. Though any defense would like to have a takeaway, it’s a promising sign that they found other ways to get off the field.
The issues on that end of the ball during Heupel’s first two years can be denoted to simply a lack of bodies, specifically in the secondary. Heupel and his staff made it a point to attack the issue head on by adding depth.
“We were extremely thin. We tried to patch it with some transfers,” Heupel said. “The guys that we brought in the last two (recruiting) cycles, I think have done a really good job of helping patch our roster. We have more depth, we got really good coaches that do a great job at developing those guys, fundamentally. And our guys have bought into how to compete on every single snap and so you put scheme, coaching, physical development in the weight room and depth and allows us to be more aggressive on that side of football.”
Out of the last two recruiting classes, it was sophomore defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. that got things running early for the Vols in the LEO position.
On the Cavs’ second drive, Pearce stuffed a run on third down for no gain. In the following two drives he had a quarterback hurry, as well as back-to-back third-down sacks. Pearce was involved in nearly every impact play that the defense made.
“I am honestly not surprised at all about what he did,” redshirt-senior defensive back Wesley Walker said. “In the offseason, he made huge jumps both with his character and physically. His body has changed. He’s like a manchild out there. He’s got so many abilities, so I wasn’t surprised at all. I am just going to keep encouraging him to keep going and not be satisfied. Keep going because we got stuff we got to do.”
As for other impact players on Tennessee’s defense, Tyler Baron had a pair of sacks while Beasley and corner Kamal Hadden each had a pair of pass breakups.
The Vols will surely face tougher, more experienced offenses as the year goes on, but the improvement that they showed on Saturday was nothing to dismiss. As a bottom-five pass defense last year in terms of yards allowed per game, 2023 is looking much better for Tennessee.
