NASHVILLE, Tenn. – No. 12 Tennesee football dominated in the trenches on Saturday, rushing for 279 yards on the way to a 49-13 win over Virginia.
The passing game wasn’t working early for Tennessee (1-0) in Nissan Stadium, but the success at the line of scrimmage on both sides made up for the lack of a passing attack. The Vols had four sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss on the defensive side.
Despite the uncharacteristic offensive struggles, the Vols held on to a wire-to-wire win. Joe Milton III accounted for four touchdowns on Saturday, two in the air and two on the ground. He finished with 21-of-30 with 201 yards.
Jaylen Wright led the running back room, going for 115 yards. Jabari Small added 67 yards on 13 carries.
Dylan Sampson picked up 52 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns while also catching one. It is the first four-touchdown performance from a Tennessee running back since John Kelly in the 2017 season opener.
The Vols offense picked up 499 total yards on Saturday.
Vols overcome a slow start – how it happened
Wright carried the load in the first drive, but Sampson received the 9-yard touchdown pass from Milton to put the Vols up early.
Aaron Beasley and Kamal Hadden both had great pass breakups to force a Virginia three-and-out, but Tennessee’s offense couldn’t do anything with it after Jabari Small got stuffed on fourth down. Starting in plus-territory, Virginia had to settle for a field goal.
The Cavs missed the field goal, and Milton took over from his own 20. After a dropped pass and an almost-interception, Milton was headed back to the sideline.
James Pearce Jr. made his presence known on the ensuing Virginia third down, coming up with a sack. Pearce finished the day with two sacks and three tackles, two of which came for a loss. Both of his sacks came on third down.
After both teams traded three-and-outs, Dee Williams fumbled on the punt return to give Virginia the ball to start the second quarter. The Cavs couldn’t get their offense rolling
Virginia was held to just 65 yards in the first half and three first downs.
Milton got comfortable in the second quarter. He hit Ramel Keyton for a 41-yard pass before Sampson punched it in from three yards out. Virginia responded with a field goal to make it 14-3.
Tennessee looked like the offense Josh Heupel had come to expect before the second half. Tennessee went 75 yards in under two minutes to take a 21-3 lead going into halftime.
Milton rolled out and ran in his second rushing touchdown of the day to open the third quarter. The run game was working for Tennessee. Milton hit Small on an option pitch on the Vols’ next drive to go up 35-3.
Virginia got its first touchdown of the day on a 17-yard run from Perris Jones. Not long after, Milton hit tight end Jacob Warren for an 11-yard touchdown grab.
The Vols extended their lead to 42-10 with 13:36 left in the game. Just over two minutes later, freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava handed off to Sampson for a 3-yard touchdown.
Iamaleava closed out the game at quarterback for the Vols, but neither team could find paydirt. Virginia added a field goal as the clocked winded down.
