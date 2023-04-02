Saturday marked the halfway point for Tennessee football spring practice. It also marked the Vols’ first scrimmage.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had praise for both sides of the ball following the closed practice on Saturday. More notably, the offensive-minded head coach credited his defense’s performance during the intrasquad scrimmage.
"Their ability to get off the field,” Heupel said. “I thought they tackled well, they were disruptive at the line of scrimmage, had good pressure on the quarterback and third-down defense was really good--they found a way to get off the field. Lineman assignment, execution and energy from the guys on the field but also guys on the sidelines too. It was very noticeable during the course of the scrimmage."
As expected in spring football, the Vols’ defense is ahead of the offense. It is also worth noting that Tennessee was without several top contributors on the offensive end.
Center Cooper Mays was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage after getting banged up in practice. Mays will be a third-year starter in 2023 and a crucial piece for the front five. Tennessee is also without wide receiver Bru McCoy and running back Jabari Small in spring ball.
Without Mays, and losing Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin from the past season, the offensive line has been a lot of moving parts in spring ball.
“They have to treat it like a game day,” Heupel said. “I thought there were times we ran the ball extremely efficiently and effectively, creating a couple of big plays…There are a lot of things we can get a lot better at too. I thought our pass protection at times was good but there's some things we have to clean up."
Both quarterbacks Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava performed well at the scrimmage on Saturday. Heupel commended the duo for taking care of the ball, allowing no turnovers in the scrimmage.
Both quarterbacks got touchdowns in the scrimmage as well. Milton’s skills were on show in the Orange Bowl and he is widely expected to be the starter in 2023. As for Iamaleava, the scrimmage was the first chance for him to perform inside Neyland Stadium.
“I thought for his first time being inside the stadium, he did a really nice job with controlling everything that happens when you're playing within the tempo of how we play,” Heupel said. “I didn't think he played outside of himself and never was in a hurry. I saw a lot of positive things."
Along with Iamaleava, Saturday marked the first time for all of the newcomers to play in Neyland Stadium. The incoming freshman and transfers will have to play a big role for the Vols in 2023, a team that loses guys like Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.
A freshman that Heupel specifically mentioned on Saturday was DeSean Bishop. The running back, along with others, caught the head coach’s eyes.
“It was a great opportunity to learn a lot,” Heupel said. “We've got to continue to grow with all of those guys, and I do really like the energy and effort today. Now, the attention-to-detail, we have to continue to get better at but that's a really good young group."
With the newcomers shining, and the defense performing well on Saturday, the Vols are poised to “reload” instead of “rebuild” in the 2023 season. More importantly, Tennessee can grow on one of its biggest faults of the past season – pass defense.
Tennessee ranked No. 127 in the nation for pass defense in 2022. The offense in Heupel’s scheme will be there, but 2023 will be a year of seeking growth from the defense.
"Pass defense is all three levels,” Heupel said. “I think it's important that everybody in our program but also on the outside understands that too. We're deeper in the secondary. As long as we stay healthy, there's a chance for these guys to grow fundamentally, technique and then scheme-understanding that can help make us a lot better as we get to the fall.”
