Tennessee enters head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s third season with talent across all three levels of the defense.
The Vols’ defense improved rapidly from Pruitt’s first to second season, going from having the nation’s 77thbest scoring defense to the 29th. Tennessee isn’t expecting the same six-point drop in points per game this season but hopes that the polished defense can help carry the Vols through the gauntlet of a 10-game SEC schedule.
“You can tell that it's the third year in the system,” Pruitt said. “You can tell that we've got a lot of guys returning. There weren't a whole lot of mistakes, so that's good to see and we can really coach fundamentals.”
Along the defensive line Tennessee returns every major contributor. Matthew Butler led the group a year ago with 45 tackles while adding 2.5 sacks. As a whole, the group is deep with contributors, including five players who recorded between 23 and 45 tackles.
The defensive line was supposed to be a strength entering the season, but the group has earned criticism from Pruitt for much of fall practice.
“We’re taking baby steps up there,” Pruitt said of his defensive line. “We’ve got to continue to do that. The next several practices are really big practices for those guys. We need to get out of the baby steps and probably start taking some leaps.”
What the group lacks is true game changers. By committee, Tennessee’s coaching staff has gotten solid play from its front three. Someone in that group making the leap to an All-SEC caliber player would go a long way.
Tennessee was hoping they would get that from Emmit Gooden, who missed 2019 with a torn ACL, but the talented senior was kicked off the Tennessee football team earlier this summer.
Expect Butler, LaTrell Bumphus, Greg Emerson, Kurott Garland, Aubrey Solomon, Darrel Middleton and freshman Omari Thomas all to earn playing time.
Despite eight returning starters on Tennessee’s defense, the three departed seniors were perhaps the Vols’ best defensive players a year ago. Safety Nigel Warrior and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor earned All-SEC honors and linebacker Daniel Bituli led the team with 86 tackles despite missing the first game of the season.
Taylor could be the hardest for Tennessee to replace. The Vols ranked in the bottom half of the SEC in quarterback pressures a year ago, but thanks to Taylor’s 8.5 sacks, the Vols’ ranked in the top half of the league in sacks.
The rest of Tennessee’s outside linebacker room totaled just 6.5 sacks. Kivon Bennett started on the other side of Taylor a year ago and should be a lock to start after having a solid sophomore campaign. Another jump is needed of Bennett in 2020 if Tennessee’s defense is to reach its full position.
Roman Harrison had an up-and-down freshman campaign falling in and out of the rotation. The south Georgia native found his footing toward the end of the season, earning more playing time and two sacks.
Harrison, along with DeAndre Johnson, should compete for that starting job on the other side of Bennett. The Vols are short on depth at outside linebacker as freshmen Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph should provide depth.
J.J. Peterson was one of the first blue chip recruits Pruitt landed at Tennessee but has failed to find playing time at inside linebacker. He moved to outside linebacker this fall and could help provide depth.
Daniel Bituli’s replacement Henry To’o To’o started beside him all of 2019 and starred as a freshman, earning freshman All-American honors and looking every part of a future All-SEC contributor.
Beside To’o To’o is an open spot on the Vols defense. Sophomore Quavaris Crouch moved back and forth from inside and outside linebacker as a freshman recording 28 tackles. Crouch has settled in at inside linebacker this fall, and the talented sophomore is the likely starter.
In the last game Jeremy Banks played he intercepted two passes. The sophomore was arrested the next morning and was eventually removed from the Tennessee football program. Banks is now back on the roster as “a changed man” and could seriously factor into the inside linebacker spot this fall.
“That’s my guy, that’s my brother,” To’o To’o said of Banks. “He’s grown and we’re here to support him. Everything that he does we’re here to support him. Jeremy Banks has done a great job, he’s a changed man. On the field, he’s helping us tremendously.”
Solon Page and freshmen Bryson Eason and Martavius French should compete to provide depth.
Perhaps Tennessee’s most talented and deep group is its corners. The group made great strides in the 2019 season helping the Vols rank fourth in the SEC in passing yards given up.
“We do have a lot of options,” defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley said. “A lot of guys that can do different things. We had a couple of guys who got nicks and bruises early on, but for the most part we got a lot of guys back from last year outside of Nigel [Warrior]. We should be deeper in the back end — a lot of game experience and playing time back there. We need those guys to be the strength of the defense and lean on those guys a lot more this year."
Juniors Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor should start at corner but can’t let their guard down. Kenneth George Jr. had a strong junior season recording three pass breakups.
Nickelback Shawn Shamburger is one of the SEC’s best. The senior recorded 47 tackles, three sacks and an interception a year ago.
Sophomore Warren Burrell and freshman Key Lawrence will also compete for playing time, though Lawrence may play more time at safety.
Tennessee has questions at safety after the departure of Nigel Warrior. A plethora of players started beside him a year ago, with sophomore Jaylen McCollough earning the majority of starts down the stretch of his freshman season.
Junior Trevon Flowers has flashed in each of his first two seasons, but injuries ended each season in early October. Theo Jackson, who recorded 53 tackles a year ago, will also be in the conversation to start.
“We have talent back there in the back end,” Pruitt said. “We have guys that have played in a lot of football games. It’s time for them to elevate their game. It starts at practice and you have to build consistency.”
Freshman Doneiko Slaughter will compete for playing time, and Shamburger could play safety if needed.