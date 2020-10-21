Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Vols will have their work cut out for them this Saturday when the Alabama Crimson Tide come into Neyland stadium. Tennessee is coming off of a two-game steak of embarrassing losses, and will be looking to put on a much better performance this weekend. To do that, the Vols will need to have a good week of practice and according to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, they were able to accomplish that today.
“I thought our guys came out there and worked hard today.” Pruitt said. “Really good look by our scout teams. Lots of young guys on there that continue to get a lot of reps, some guys that have come off some injuries, and it’s good to see them out there and getting going.”
When it comes to Alabama, they have historically had one of the more complete teams and this is again a feature of the year’s team.
“When you look at Alabama,” Pruitt said. “offensively, I think it’s one of the most explosive Alabama teams that I’ve seen. There’s really no weakness on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, you know they play a lot of people, play a lot of tight coverage, a lot of pressure, create a lot of negative plays. They continue to improve every single week. And on special teams they have lots of playmakers that are dynamic, a lot of speed on the teams. Obviously, it’ll be a big challenge for us.”
With Pruitt assuming the role of coaching the defensive line, he has seen improvement in the past week inside the unit.
“Well,” Pruitt said. “We’ve probably had our best three practices of the year from the defensive front up there. If you look at the group all together, Matt Butler and (LaTrell) Bumphus have had an opportunity to work multiple spring practices on the D-line. A lot of these other guys have not, and so they’ll continue to get better. We got to play with more toughness, more effort. Got to be able to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. We have not created a lot of negative plays with our front that we need to. We need to get more pressure up the middle without having to bring pressure. We’ve got a huge challenge this week with the guys that they’ll be playing in front of, so it’s a great opportunity for them.”
Elsewhere, linebacker Jeremy Banks and cornerback Alontae Taylor have gotten healthier this week.
“They both practiced today so that was good to see.” Pruitt said. “Alontae practiced yesterday also. I think both of them will be a game-time decision, but I think both of them have looked more promising. It has looked more promising the last couple of days. Both guys continue to work hard, and our training staff continues to do everything they can to get them ready.”
Above all else, Pruitt says he will not himself fall into the trap of focusing on the underdog role as they find themselves in this week.
“To me,” Pruitt said. “A true competitor is self-motivated every single day. When your feet hit the floor, you want to be at your best. That’s the attitude to me that you have to have. Our guys continue to work hard. I thought this week has had really good practices. We have to take it from the practice field to the game field.”