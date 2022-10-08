The Volunteers dominated LSU in all aspects of the game Saturday in Death Valley, beating the Tigers 40-13.
Tennessee finished the game with 502 total yards offensively, getting 264 yards on the ground. Tennessee also had five sacks.
Tennessee wasted no time getting on the board. After LSU’s Jack Bech muffed the opening kickoff, Tennessee’s Jabari Small punched it in from the one to take an early lead 7-0.
After forcing a quick 3-and-out, Tennessee’s Dee Williams returned the punt for 58 yards. Tennessee couldn’t do much with the great field position, having to settle for a field goal after Small was swallowed up in the backfield. Tennessee went up 10-0 with 11:08 left in the first quarter.
On the following drive, Tennessee’s defense came up big on fourth down deep in their own territory, managing to keep Kayshon Boutte from reaching the line to gain. The Volunteers took over from their own 11 yard line with 5:48 left in the first quarter.
McGrath hit a 38-yard field goal after Tennessee was stopped on third and eight, putting the Volunteers up 13-0 heading into the second quarter.
Tennessee’s defense came up big once again on the following LSU drive, stuffing the Tigers on fourth and one.
It only took Hendon Hooker one play to score after the turnover on downs, hitting Jalin Hyatt for a 45 yard touchdown. Tennessee went up 20-0 with 14:39 remaining in the first half.
Byron Young and Tennessee’s pass rush started making their presence felt in the second quarter, bringing LSU’s Jayden Daniels down for a sack to force a punt.
Tennessee had a scary moment on the following drive, when Hooker was hit by a free rushing Greg Brooks Jr, forcing a fumble. Dylan Sampson recovered the fumble for the Vols. Hooker remained in the game despite being visibly shaken up.
Three straight incompletions stalled Tennessee’s drive following the big hit. Paxton Brooks pinned LSU on their own four with the punt.
LSU got its first points of the game, going 96 yards and punching it in on a Josh Williams one yard rush. Tennessee was up 20-7 with 3:05 left in the half.
After back and forth drives late in the first half, Tennessee kicked a 32-yard field goal to send it to halftime and extend the Volunteers’ lead to 23-7.
Tennessee came out of halftime firing, scoring on a 14 yard pass to Hyatt. Tennessee went up 30-7.
The Volunteers continued their dominance on the defensive line, forcing a LSU punt after Daniels was sacked by Young and Roman Harrison on the following drive.
LSU forced a Tennessee punt the next drive when Hooker’s pass was batted down at the line.
LSU couldn’t get anything going offensively, punting the ball back to the Volunteers. Tennessee went down and extended their lead on a five yard run by Small. The drive was largely set up by Hooker’s 48-yard pass to Bru McCoy.
After a string of penalties both ways, Daniels finds Kayshon Boutte wide-open in the endzone. LSU went for two, but couldn’t convert after Daniels was swarmed in the back field.
Tennessee led 37-13 with 11:32 left in the game. The Volunteers milked 8:47 off the clock with their next drive, capping it off with a 32-yard field goal.
LSU got the ball back, but did not score on the last possession of the game. Daniels threw an interception to Trevon Flowers to end the game.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.