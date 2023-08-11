There was no hesitation when Elijah Simmons was asked who had caught his attention in fall camp. He has seen a lot of football, and been through several fall camps, so he knows what it takes to succeed at the SEC level.
The redshirt senior began describing a player who wasn't able to go through spring practice, but hit the ground running once fall hit. That player he was describing was freshman Daevin Hobbs.
"He’s been coming in everyday trying to go with the standard, that’s fighting, straining and competing," Simmons said. "He wasn’t here in the spring. He had a little injury. But he’s back now, coming 100%. He’s been running to the ball, getting out of the stack, doing exactly what coach wants us to do. So, that’s one guy that stood out to me thus far."
Hobbs, one of the biggest pickups in Tennessee's 2023 class, enrolled early at Tennessee in hopes to get a head start. Things didn't go as planned.
Hobbs was forced to undergo shoulder surgery soon after arriving in Knoxville from Jay M. Robinson High School in North Carolina. He went from his expectation of going through drills to having to watch from the sidelines.
He made the most of the injury, though.
"It was tough for me," Hobbs said after his first practice as a Vol. "I graduated high school early to come do spring ball. I got up here and found out I couldn’t do it. It was tough, but I took the time to study my playbook, just watch over everything, because I couldn’t do anything but work out and watch. So I just watched everything, went home and watched film and everything on everybody, just really took in everything, all the plays, what coach likes, what he does and stuff like that."
So, what was the biggest thing Hobbs took away while on the sidelines of spring practice?
"You got to be mentally tough, really," Hobbs said. "It's always a little hard. Never take plays off. It comes to football you're never going to be perfect so you got to try your hardest."
Hobbs looks ready to play SEC football. He says the staff want him to maintain his weight, which he said is at 280. Standing at 6-foot-4, Hobbs could play well on the edge while also sliding inside when he needs.
Hobbs enrolled early to get a feel for college football, which he was able to do despite sitting out the spring with an injury. He also got to sit and learn with another defensive lineman recovering from injury, Nathan Robinson.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel sees the progress the pair of injured freshman made from the spring, despite never taking a rep on the field.
"They get a lot of it outside of truly being the guy doing the rep," Heupel said. "They get all the installs. They have a great understanding of our defense. They understand the fundamentals and technique that we’re talking about. They’ve continued to have an opportunity to grow a little bit more during the course of the summer than they did spring ball that way. But, at the same time, they’re much further ahead than a guy that this is the first day that they’ve ever been out on the practice field with our football team. They understand the flow.
"They understand the expectations. And now it’s about going out there, doing a lot of things right, probably making a bunch of mistakes, too. Just don’t make the same mistake twice and continue to grow as a football player really quickly."
Hobbs admitted to the media that he felt he came out of his injury stronger thanks to the rehab he had to go through. His athleticism was evident when he was still in high school.
Hobbs was a dual-sport athlete in high school, which he said has helped increase his athleticism and quickness on the football field. His athleticism could help him crack into the defensive line rotation as a freshman.
For now though, Hobbs is taking the process one step at a time.
"Just keep getting my playbook, just understanding everything," Hobs said. "Just keep competing because (defensive line coach Rodney Garner) said he wants me to play, to get in the rotation because he likes to play a lot of guys. Just to stay ready."
