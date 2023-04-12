Both Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin are off to the NFL Draft, leaving big shoes to fill for Tennessee’s offensive line. Those roles aren’t just on the field.
Both Carvin and Wright had a significant presence as leaders in Tennessee’s meeting room. Senior center Cooper Mays has taken on the task of becoming a leader in the room.
“I feel like I was a decent leader last year and made my mark a little bit,” Mays said on Tuesday. “Jerome was kind of the head of that room and I was his little supporting piece beside him. Just working more on this year stepping up into that role and taking it day for day.”
Mays has quickly become a voice on the practice field as well. For offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee, Mays has become like an assistant coach to him.
When Elarbee saw a couple of younger players mess up a drill and went to correct them, Mays beat him to it. He said Mays came in “like a flash” to correct the two players before he was able to get a word out.
“Coop came out of nowhere and just blurred across my face, grabbed them and started demonstrating, started doing it,” Elarbee said. “I think that kind of leadership translates, man. Guys see that. Guys want to help coach and be a part of it. So, he’s not skipped a beat and has stepped right in on that leadership role.”
Mays said on Tuesday that the entire offensive line room is speaking the same language when it comes to on-the-field play. They also make sure not to take the teaching from each other personally. The entire room wants to get better and take a step forward in 2023, and Mays has taken the lead on that.
Mays is looking to make personal improvements for the 2023 season as well, improvements that Elarbee is assisting him with.
The coach shared a clinic tape with Mays of former SEC and NFL lineman Kevin Mawae. The NFL Hall of Famer and long-time center preached that pass protection isn’t passive.
The sentiment has been an emphasis for Mays in the offseason, and he quickly implemented it into his game.
“Man, that night, he watched it and the next day at practice he’s doing stuff that is just freaky,” Elarbee said. “That’s kind of the sign of a mature player that all he wants to do is get better as a football player and then help other guys get better in the room, too.”
Mays, at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, is often considered an undersized lineman in his own right. That hasn’t stopped him from having success in the SEC and becoming a staple for the Vols.
With the depth at the center position questionable, Mays becomes even more important to the Vols’ success.
“I’ve really been trying to mix up stuff in the pass game. That’s been a big emphasis for me. Every year is a battle, trying to get stronger, bigger, more experienced on knowing when to do stuff. I’ve been on the same board.”
The connection between Elarbee and Mays is more than just football. Mays spoke glowingly of Elarbee, and the bond he shares with current and former players.
Everyone from Wright to Carvin to even Mays’ older brother, Cade, returns to Tennessee to catch up with Elarbee and can often be seen on the practice field.
“I love coach Earbee,” Mays said. “I think me and him have an unbreakable bond and there’s former players who still feel that way about him today … I think that speaks volumes to who he is and how he treats us and what he expects out of us. I think we all love him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.