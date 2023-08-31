The Tennessee Vols enter this season under third-year head coach Josh Heupel after their first double-digit win season since 2007.
All but one of the Vols coaches will be returning, which is something that very rarely happens at the college level.
“At every phase every year we’ve never had to completely reset,” Heupel said. “Continuity with our staff allowed us to continue to push forward in a positive way.”
Maintaining the core of the coaches over the past two years creates a sense of community among the players and coaches. It also allowed the coaches to echo the same message over the course of three years.
Heupel has brought back the culture that used to be Tennessee football. Dedication and consistency seem to echo throughout the coaching staff from spring ball to fall camp.
Here’s a look at the 2023 Vols’ coaches.
Head Coach
Heupel’s credibility grows as he prepares for his third year with the Vols surrounded by familiar faces in the coaching staff.
“Excited about the continuity and what we have coming back as a staff,” Heupel said. “Over the course of our three years being able to maintain the core group of our guys, and I think that's allowed us to continue to grow in our culture.”
Heupel led the Vols to a season no Tennessee fan will forget. With key players like Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt, the Vols created one of the most elite offenses in the country.
“Every program around the country does all the big things,” Heupel said. “It's the little things that add up to being the difference, those are the things that our coaches and players got to be focused on.”
Heupel's explosive play calls led the Vols to a 10-2 regular season record and an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson in 2022. He won SEC Coach of the Year in his second season with the Vols and was offered a contract extension through 2029.
Offensive Coordinator
After two seasons as the Vols offensive coordinator, Alex Golesh took the South Florida head coaching position. This led to the promotion of quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator.
“Its never just been a one person shows up and says this is how we're doing it,” Halzle said. “It's extremely communal, the staff's been awesome around me, so it's been a great transition.”
The promotion of Halzle has benefited the program because he already had relationships and connections with the offense, similar to Kelsey Pope’s promotion a season ago. Heupel has built a track record of promoting from within.
Tennessee comes into this season after an amazing offensive performance last year — averaging 525.5 yards per game and 46.1 points per game. It’s no secret the Vols like to play a fast-paced offense.
“That's how we play, everybody knows how we play,” Halzle said. “We play one type of way when we take the field, so we're ready to roll.”
Defensive Coordinator
Tim Banks returns for his third year with the Vols as their defensive coordinator. He has high expectations for his unit this season. The Vols ranked 91st nationally in total defense and 127th in pass defense, so there is room for much-needed improvement.
“We just feel like we have more guys that are able to compete and challenge each other and help each other get better,” Banks said. “I know we've had to adapt, you know, which is obviously, you know, figuring out what the best combination of guys.”
Banks also says that there is a lot of depth in the defense and that it is one of the strengths.
Position coaches
The coaching staff runs very deep and stayed fairly consistent of the last three seasons at Tennessee.
Defensive line coach Rodney Garner is back with his third year with the Vols. Garner is a crucial part of Tennessee’s defense when it comes to recruiting and coaching.
“Well I think it's a blessing for us to be together for three years,” Garner said. “I think that shows even in the team, you know, I think we're so much farther ahead being three years into the program.”
Kelsey Pope is back after his first year as Tennessee wide receivers coach after being promoted during the 2022 offseason. He speaks very highly on the state of the receiving core and all the relationships the team has created on and off the field.
Alec Abeln was promoted from analyst to tight ends coach over the offseason. Golesh acted as tight ends coach before he left for USF.
