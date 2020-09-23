Coaches are facing challenges in 2020 that they’ve never faced before. For Jeremy Pruitt, the biggest challenge has been working around contact tracing protocols that have sidelined a bulk of his team this fall.
On Sept. 5, a week and a half after students returned to campus, Tennessee had 41 players miss practice. Pruitt stated that seven to eight of those players had COVID, 27 to 28 were out due to contact tracing and the rest were dealing with normal injuries.
“Really the big issue for us is the contact tracing and that’s where we’ve had tons of players — to be exact to this date, we’ve had 48 guys who’ve missed at least 14 days who were quarantined,” Pruitt said after practice on Sept. 5. “Four of those guys have been quarantined twice, so we’re talking about 52 guys in that.”
Pruitt also stated that of 48 plus players that have been quarantined due to contact tracing, only one person has tested positive for the coronavirus. Once you enter quarantine no amount of negative COVID-19 results can clear you to play, only 14 days in quarantine can.
Having that many players miss two weeks of practice is a major concern, even in an extended fall camp. Due to the number of players who have missed time, Tennessee won’t get all 25 of its allotted practices in.
“You know when a guy misses 14 days of practice or 14 days of training, starting over is kind of having a cumulative effect a little bit,” Pruitt said. “A few injuries here and there, nothing severe, but some guys have had to miss some practice time. It’s definitely been challenging, and we’ve got to continue to improve as a football team and figure out the circumstances and figure out a way to be productive in them.”
Part of Pruitt’s frustration with contact tracing is the seemingly inconsistent enforcement at different schools.
The SEC protocols state that schools must follow the recommendations of local health experts. Those recommendations mostly stay similar but have small differences, like how long you have to be around a COVID-19 positive person to go into quarantine or if you have to quarantine automatically if a roommate tests positive.
“Well, I think the testing protocol is the same for everybody,” Pruitt said. “The thing to me that probably is not consistent and is not consistent in our state, obviously, or nationally, is the contact tracing. It’s all based off of each individual county. … When we start talking about the different states – South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, Georgia – it’s probably different in each one of the universities’ locations.”
With game week upon us, the Vols’ positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing have gone down. Pruitt hopes that with cases settling across the south and on college campuses, the number of players in quarantine will go down and be less of a problem in season.
"I hope that we’ve reached a spike on our campus,” Pruitt said. “I think it’s been pretty evident across the country that when you have large gatherings of people for the first time there have been spikes. Our numbers have really gone down across our campus.”
“Most of our guys are back now. We’ve got to continue to make sure that they really defend themselves. We can’t be put in a situation that we can get it or be put in contact tracing.”
Pruitt didn't tell the media on Monday who would be ruled out of Saturday's opener at South Carolina due to COVID-19 safety protocols, siting that it was “unfair” to his players and that he didn't want to provide opponents a competitive advantage.
Even with the Vols being closer to full strength ahead of their opener with the Gamecocks, contact tracing has played a major role in Tennessee’s ability to prepare for the 2020 season. Pruitt even stated that the Vols plan to practice in fall camp mode for the first few weeks of the season.