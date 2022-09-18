ESPN College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 for Tennessee-Florida.
ESPN College GameDay – college football’s longest-running pregame show – is coming to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 for No. 15 Tennessee’s SEC opener with No. 18 Florida Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.
The appearance will be the tenth time Tennessee has hosted College GameDay and the Vols’ 22nd overall appearance on the show, which airs live from 9 a.m. to noon ET.
Including this Saturday, Tennessee’s past three times hosting College GameDay have come against Florida. The last time was on Sept. 24, 2016, when the No. 14 ranked Vols rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to beat the No. 19 ranked Gators 38-28. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs accounted for five touchdowns in the win.
Saturday will be the ninth time College GameDay has hosted a Tennessee-Florida contest, which is the third most frequently visited matchup in the history of the show.
Tennessee enters the week 3-0 fresh off a 63-6 rout of Akron Saturday night. Florida survived in-state rival USF 32-28 and improved to 2-1 Saturday night in Gainesville.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in front of a sold-out, checkered crowd at Neyland Stadium.
