As the last few weeks of the season approach, we have an idea of how teams are stacking up, but week nine of the college football season brought more upsets to shake things up.
No. 1 Georgia had no trouble with Florida, beating the Gators 34-7 to remain undefeated. With the loss, the Gators dropped to 4-4.
The Bulldogs and Gators were comparable on the stat sheet, but the main difference was Georgia’s defense, which allowed just 1 touchdown, helping the offense build the lead. Georgia went up 24-0 in the second quarter and never looked back.
Missouri got by Vanderbilt 37-28 behind a huge performance from running back Tyler Badie, who ran for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Connor Bazelak also added 218 passing yards and a touchdown, helping the Tigers total 502 offensive yards.
Mississippi State upset No. 12 Kentucky 31-17 to hand the Wildcats their second loss of the season. Will Rogers was nearly perfect on Saturday, completing an SEC record 36-of-39 passes on the game for 344 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs defense also came up big, bringing in 3 interceptions.
No. 18 Auburn defeated No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20 in a battle of the star quarterbacks.
Auburn’s Bo Nix threw for 276 yards a touchdown, and Heisman candidate Matt Corral matched him with 289 yards, despite leaving the game briefly with an ankle injury. Corral was able to score a touchdown on the ground.
Tank Bigsby also came up big for the Tigers, picking up 140 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
No. 2 Cincinnati remains undefeated after a 31-12 win over Tulane behind Desmond Ridder’s 227 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.
No. 4 Oklahoma was also able to keep its perfect record with a dominant win over Texas Tech. The Sooners’ true freshman, Caleb Williams, had a dominant game, throwing for 402 yards and 6 touchdowns, the second most passing touchdowns in Sooners’ history.
No. 16 Baylor snuck by Texas in a second half comeback, 31-24. The Longhorns led for most of the game, but 21 unanswered points put Baylor on top to win the game.
Unranked Wisconsin upset No. 9 Iowa, 27-7. The Badgers defense completely shutdown Iowa’s offense, allowing just 156 yards of total offense.
Miami also upset No. 17 Pittsburg 34-31, handing the Panthers their second loss of the season. The game was truly a battle of the quarterbacks, as Tyler Van Dyke and Kenny Pickett duked it out for four quarters.
Van Dyke recorded 428 passing yards and tallied 3 touchdowns for Miami, while Pickett threw for 519 yards and 3 touchdowns.
No. 8 Michigan State bested No. 6 Michigan 37-34 in one of the oldest rivalries in college football.
The Spartans had to crawl back after going down 30-14 in the third quarter, and they were able to just that, going on a 23-3 scoring run to close out the game.
Michigan State’s Kennth Walker III was the X-factor in this game, rushing for 197 yards and 5 touchdowns.
No. 5 Ohio State and No. 20 Penn State also battled it out in a classic Big 10 rivalry. Ohio State came out on top, 33-24, due in large part to kicker Noah Ruggles, who had 15 points on the game.