Another week of the crazy 2021 college football season is behind us and with it came more upsets, wild endings and great performances.
No. 12 Ole Miss continued its solid season with its sixth win of the year, this one coming 31-17 over LSU. The Rebels took to the ground on this one, with Snoop Conner leading the way with 117 rushing yards.
Ole Miss has won three in a row since losing to Alabama.
Arkansas got a confidence-building win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45-3. The Razorbacks needed a win to get back on track after losing three straight. KJ Jefferson led the charge for the Razorbacks with 194 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Mississippi State also got a big 45-6 win over Vanderbilt on the road. The Bulldogs’ defense was relentless, allowing just 155 yards of total offense and 2 field goals. Quarterback Will Rogers also hit his stride in the game, throwing for 384 yards and four touchdowns.
No. 17 Texas A&M won 44-14 over South Carolina, improving its win streak to three games.
Texas A&M’s ground game was dominant, as the Aggies rushed for 290 yards. Devon Achane posted 154 rushing yards and Isaiah Spiller added 102. Both players added a touchdown.
After winning its first six games, No. 14 Coastal Carolina lost its first game of the season to Appalachian State, 30-27.
Prior to the Mountaineers’ game-winning field goal Thursday night, App State’s Chase Brice had a huge 347-yard, e-touchdown performance. Malik Williams was his main target all night, bringing in 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown.
No. 21 SMU remained undefeated after beating Tulane 55-26. The win came behind Tanner Mordecai’s 427-yard, 3-touchdown performance.
No. 2 Cincinnati had its work cut out in Navy, as the Bearcats snuck by 27-20, holding off Navy late in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati improved to 7-0 with the win on Saturday.
No. 10 Oregon was also tested on Saturday against UCLA. The Bruins went up early in the first half, but the Ducks crawled back in, due in large part to Travis Dye’s 4 touchdowns on 4 straight carries.
No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army 70-56, in one of the highest scoring games in recent years. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman had an insane 458 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.
Jaquarii Roberson was also spectacular for Wake Forest, posting 157 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.
Illinois upset No. 7 Penn State in one of the wildest games in college football history. The Fighting Illini won 20-18 after nine overtimes, an NCAA record for the most overtimes in a game.
While neither team had a great showing, Chase Brown was a bright spot for Illinois, posting 223 rushing yards and a touchdown.
That wasn’t the only top-ten upset of the week however, as Iowa State upset No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21 behind Brock Purdy’s 307 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Iowa State took a 24-21 lead late in the fourth, and Oklahoma State was unable to capitalize on its opportunities late.