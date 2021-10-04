In week five of college football, several SEC teams had their first real tests, some passed and some failed. Week five also brought another week of top-25 teams getting upset.
No. 1 Alabama once again had a dominant performance, this time against No. 12 SEC opponent Ole Miss. The Tide defeated the Rebels 42-21 in dominant fashion.
Alabama split the load between quarterback Bryce Young, who threw for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and running back Brian Robinson Jr., who rushed for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns.
No. 2 Georgia remained undefeated after a win over No. 8 Arkansas. The Razorbacks never stood a chance, and the Bulldogs jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Kentucky got a statement win over No. 10 Florida, upsetting the Gators 20-13. The Wildcats improved to 5-0 with the win that showed the nation they are a legit contender in the SEC East.
Mississippi State also got a big win over No. 15 Texas A&M behind another impressive performance from quarterback Will Rogers, who threw for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns.
No. 22 Auburn got its first win at LSU since 1999 after a comeback fourth quarter that put Auburn on top 24-19. Quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers in both passing and rushing, with 255 passing yards and 74 rushing yards.
South Carolina got by Troy 23-14, despite a shaky performance from quarterback Luke Doty who completed 20-of-34 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown.
Vanderbilt improved to 2-3 in what many are deeming the game of the week against UConn. The Commodores defeated the Huskies 30-28 with a game-winning field goal as time expired. Vandy’s Ken Seals led the way with 333 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Around the rest of the NCAA, No. 6 Oklahoma hung on against Kansas State to remain undefeated, No. 11 Ohio State cruised by Rutgers 52-13 and No. 5 Iowa blew by Maryland 51-14.
No. 19 Oklahoma State defeated No. 21 Baylor 24-14 behind a solid performance from running back Jaylen Warren, who posted 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.
No. 7 Cincinnati got past No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 in one of the weekend’s marque matchups to remain undefeated.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina remained undefeated and once again had a dominant win over UL Monroe, 59-6.
Several top-25 teams were upset in week five, including a huge upset from Stanford, who defeated No. 3 Oregon.
Stanford knocked off the Ducks 31-24 to hand them their first loss of the season in overtime. Stanford’s win came behind quarterback Tanner McKee’s 3 touchdowns.
Hawaii upset No. 18 Fresno State, despite 388 passing yards and 3 touchdowns from Fresno State’s Jake Haener.
Arizona State blew out No. 20 UCLA to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Sun Devils and Bruins were even through the first half, but a scoreless second half from the Bruins saw the Sun Devils cruise by.