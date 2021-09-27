Four weeks into the college football season, we have a good idea of how teams are stacking up, but this weekend gave teams the chance to prove themselves, and most passed the test.
In the SEC, many teams saw their first conference matchups of the season.
No. 2 Georgia handled Vanderbilt soundly, winning 62-0.
No. 16 Arkansas handed No. 7 Texas A&M its first loss of the season, and continued to prove itself as a top team in the SEC. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arkansas jump into the top-10 and remain there for a while this season.
Kentucky improved to 4-0 after a 16-10 win over South Carolina. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the way for the Wildcats with 144 rushing yards.
LSU and Mississippi State came down to the wire, as Mississippi State came just short of completing the comeback against the Tigers and LSU came out on top 28-25. LSU improved to 3-1 and Mississippi State fell to 2-2.
No. 23 Auburn was given an out-of-conference contest in Georgia State, which led the Tigers for most of the game. Auburn was able to mount a fourth-quarter comeback and win the game 34-24.
Missouri fell to 2-2 after a loss to Boston College, despite a solid effort from quarterback Connor Bazelak, who posted 303 passing yards and a touchdown.
No. 1 Alabama ran through Southern Miss behind another outstanding performance from quarterback Bryce Young. Young put up 313 yards and recorded 5 touchdowns.
Outside of the SEC, No. 4 Oklahoma snuck past unranked West Virigina 16-13 on a game-winning field goal from Gabe Brkic.
There were several upsets this week, with the biggest one being NC State’s 27-21 double-overtime victory over No. 9 Clemson. NC State’s Devin Leary guided the way for the Wolfpack, throwing for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Baylor defeated No. 14 Iowa State 31-29 after Iowa State fell just short in the final seconds of the game. The Cyclones were able to score on their final drive of the game but failed to convert the 2-point conversion that would have tied the game. Baylor improved to 4-0 and Iowa State dropped to 2-2.
Georgia Tech got a big win over No. 21 North Carolina, 45-22. Tech’s Jeff Sims led the way, rushing for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Oklahoma State continued the upsets with a win over No. 25 Kansas State. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders guided the Cowboys in their 31-20 win with 344 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.
No. 17 Coastal Carolina continued to prove themselves, this time with a 53-3 win over UMass to remain undefeated.
No. 12 Notre Dame got a big win over No. 18 Wisconsin, 41-13. Notre Dame’s defense was dominant in this game, with 4 interceptions, a fumble recovery and 2 defensive touchdowns. The Irish improved to 4-0 on the season and Wisconsin dropped to 1-2.