It was another exciting week of college football, with games that had us on the edge of our seats and others that had us groaning out of boredom. Here’s how the nation fared in week three of college football.
The SEC went 7-3 in out-of-conference games this week. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and LSU all won games against teams that they were supposed to beat.
Auburn took on a tough Penn State team on the road and lost by just 1 possession. Tank Bigsby led the way for the Tigers with 102 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Vanderbilt got blown out against Stanford, in a game that did not have much upside for the Commodores.
Mississippi State lost to Memphis in a game where officiating might have made the difference.
With just under six minutes in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs down 17-21, they punted it away to the Tigers. The ball landed inside the 10-yard line where two MSU players touched the ball and referee threw his bean bag to mark the ball down.
Memphis’ returner then scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown.
SEC officials released a statement after the game saying that the ball remained live because no player had possessed it, but that the play should have been reviewed, and if it had been, the ball would have been placed at the spot of the referee’s “stop the clock” signal. Memphis went on to win the game 31-29.
South Carolina and Georgia faced off this week, and the Bulldogs came out on top big, 40-13. Georgia’s JT Daniels had a big game, throwing for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Alabama and Florida was one of the biggest matchups in college football this weekend, and the game lived up to the hype.
Alabama looked like the clear favorite early, leading 21-9 at halftime, but the Gators were able to come back and bring the game to within a possession late. Ultimately the Tide came out on top, 31-29.
Alabama’s Bryce Young lead the way for the Tide with 240 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.
Outside of the SEC, there were several notable top-25 matchups and some upsets.
Fresno State upset No. 13 UCLA 40-37. Fresno State’s Jake Haener fought through injury to record 455 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown.
West Virginia went on the road to upset No. 15 Virginia Tech 27-21. West Virginia’s Leddie Brown guided the Mountaineers to victory with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown.
No. 23 BYU and No. 19 Arizona State faced off with BYU coming out on top 27-17. Arizona State led the Cougars in the passing and rushing game, but the Cougars still came out on top.
Michigan State handed No. 24 Miami its second loss, defeating the Hurricanes 38-17. Despite a great performance from Miami’s D’Eriq King, who recorded 388 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, Michigan State still came out on top.
After scoring over 60 points in its first two games, Oklahoma was given its first real challenge against Nebraska. The Sooners held on to win narrowly, 23-16, but Nebraska stayed with them for most of the game.