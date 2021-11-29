The final weekend of the college football regular season was everything fans could ask for, from a four-overtime thriller to game-winning touchdowns.
Florida clinched bowl eligibility with a 24-21 win over Florida State. Quarterback Emory Jones had a day to forget, with 163 passing yards and 3 interceptions. The Gators were able to get past Jones’s shaky performance as Anthony Richardson replaced Jones to finish out the game.
The Gators also crushed Florida State’s hopes of a bowl game, as the Seminoles fell to 5-7 on the season.
No. 1 Georgia had no problem against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets 45-0. The Bulldogs clinched their first undefeated season since 1982 on Saturday behind 255 yards and 4 touchdowns from quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Georgia’s defense held the Yellow Jackets to just 166 yards of total offense.
LSU upset No. 15 Texas A&M to clinch a bowl eligible 6-6 season. Max Johnson led the way for the Tigers with 306 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, including a game winning touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins with 20 seconds left.
The Aggies fell to 8-4 with the loss on Saturday.
No. 23 Clemson shutout in-state rival South Carolina 30-0. Clemson has won the last seven matchups between the two teams.
Clemson won Saturday’s matchup on the ground, posting 265 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Will Shipley led Clemson on the ground with 128 yards.
Kentucky got a dominating win for the third year in a row over Louisville in the Governor’s Cup, taking the game 52-21.
Quarterback Will Levis torched the Cardinals on the ground with 113 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. also added 121 yards and a touchdown.
With the win, Kentucky improved to 9-3 on the season, marking the Wildcats’ sixth nine-win season in program history. Louisville dropped to 6-6 with the loss.
No. 25 Arkansas cruised past Missouri 34-17 behind a touchdown and 262 passing yards from KJ Jefferson. The Razorback’s defense proved to be a challenge for Connor Bazelak, as the quarterback had just 65 passing yards and an interception.
No. 9 Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in an exciting Thanksgiving Egg Bowl. Ole Miss jumped out to a 10-point lead early in the third quarter and never allowed the Bulldogs to get back into the game.
The game of the week was the four-overtime thriller that was No. 3 Alabama versus Auburn. The Iron Bowl always promises excitement, and this year’s matchup was no different.
The Tigers led 10-0 until the fourth quarter, when the Tide hit a field goal early and tied the game with a touchdown within the last minute. From there, the two teams duked it out in overtime and Alabama was able to come up with a stop in the fourth overtime and take the game 24-22.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had a slow game by his standards, with 317 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception on 25-of-51 passing.
North Texas handed No. 22 UTSA its first loss of the season 45-23. The Roadrunners’ undefeated dreams were crushed after a rough offensive performance, where UTSA played three different quarterbacks and had just 161 passing yards.
No. 7 Oklahoma State defeated No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33. Sooners’ quarterback Caleb Williams ended his impressive regular season with 252 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Oklahoma State improved to 11-1 on the season with the win.
After losing eight straight to No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Michigan finally got a win over the Buckeyes. The Wolverines defeated Buckeyes 42-27 in the snowy matchup. Hassan Haskins torched the Buckeyes all day, with 169 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.