Week 11 of the college football season provided edge-of-your-seat entertainment, including upsets, high scoring performances and historic comebacks.
No. 2 Alabama had no trouble with New Mexico State, winning 59-3. Bryce Young had a near perfect performance, throwing for 270 yards and 5 touchdowns on 21-of-23 passing.
Receiver Jameson Williams caught 6 of those passes for 158 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Florida had trouble with an out of conference opponent Samford in the first half but managed to put the game out of reach in the second half, taking the game 70-52.
Samford led 42-35 at halftime, but a 21-0 shutout in the third quarter gave the Gators the boost they needed to get by the Bulldogs. Quarterback Emory Jones posted 464 passing yards and 6 touchdowns for the Gators.
Missouri got by South Carolina 31-28 despite a shaky performance. Quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for 2 touchdowns but also threw 2 interceptions on the day.
Kentucky shook off its loss to Tennessee last week with a 34-17 win over Vanderbilt. The Wildcats jumped out to a 31-3 lead at halftime and never allowed Vanderbilt to get back into the game.
No. 25 Arkansas snuck past LSU in double overtime 16-13 in a highly defensive game. Arkansas led by three going into the fourth quarter, but LSU tied it up early in the fourth and neither team scored until the second overtime, when the Razorbacks sealed the game with a field goal.
Arkansas improved to 7-3 with the win.
No. 15 Ole Miss came out on top against No. 11 Texas A&M, 29-19. The Rebels put together a solid offensive game with 504 total yards of offense. Quarterback Matt Corral had 248 of those yards in the air.
Mississippi State upset No. 17 Auburn 43-34 after a record-breaking comeback. The Tigers were in the driver’s seat late in the second quarter, leading 28-3, but the Bulldogs weren’t ready to quit just yet.
Mississippi State scored 40 straight points to come from behind and gain a 15-point lead as the fourth quarter winded down.
The Bulldogs’ 25-point comeback was the biggest one in program history. Quarterback Will Rogers guided the Bulldogs in their comeback with 415 passing yards and 6 touchdowns.
No. 12 Wake Forest defeated No. 15 NC State 48-45 in a high-scoring ACC matchup that came down to the wire. NC State quarterback put together a solid 408-yard, 4-touchdown performance, but weighed the Wolfpack down with a pair of interceptions on the game.
NC State remained in the game up until the last two minutes, when Deamon Deacons were able to gain a two-possession lead and secure the win.
No. 13 Baylor handed No. 8 Oklahoma its first loss of the season, beating the Sooners 27-14.
The Bears’ running game was dominant, with 296 yards on the ground. Abram Smith led the way with 148 yards. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon also had 107 rushing yards along with 2 rushing touchdowns.
With the win, Baylor improved to 8-2 on the season and Oklahoma dropped to 9-1.