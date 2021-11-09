The college football season is close to being over, and the race for the few spots in the College Football Playoff is on. Other teams, who have fallen out of the race, look to finish out the season strong.
No. 16 Ole Miss improved to 7-2 on the season with a 27-14 out-of-conference win over Liberty, behind 115 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns from Jerrion Early. The win comes ahead of a big matchup against No. 11 Texas A&M next week.
No. 1 Georgia once again had no trouble with its SEC opponent, this time Missouri, as the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 43-6. Stetson Bennett led the way with 255 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13-of-19 passing.
Arkansas upset No. 17 Mississippi State 31-28 on a late fourth quarter drive that put the Razorbacks on top with just seconds to play. Dominique Johnson capped of a 65-yard drive in the final two minutes with a touchdown that put the Razorbacks on top.
Despite the loss, Will Rogers had a strong 417-yard, 4 touchdown performance.
No. 2 Alabama snuck past LSU 20-14 in a game where the Tide’s run game was shut down by the Tigers. LSU held Alabama to just 6 total rush yards, but the Tide made up for it in the air, with 302 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns from Bryce Young.
South Carolina got a dominant 40-17 win over a struggling Florida team. Kevin Harris led the way for the Gamecocks, posting 128 rushing yards. Jason Brown also came up with 175 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.
No. 14 Texas A&M improved its win streak to four games with a big win over No. 13 Auburn, 20-3.
The game was highly defensive, with only 9 total points scored through three quarters. The Aggies were able to put the game out of reach late in the fourth with 14 unanswered points, including a fumble recovery in the end zone for the Aggies’ defense.
Neither team scored an offensive touchdown, as every point scored was either on special teams or defense.
Around the rest of the NCAA, there were several upsets.
One of the biggest upsets of the week was North Carolina’s win over No. 9 Wake Forest. The Tar Heels handed the Demon Deacons their first loss of the season, 58-55.
Former Tennessee running back Ty Chandler led the way for the Tar Heels with a big 213-yard, 4 touchdown game.
Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman had a solid 398-yard, 5 touchdown performance, but the Tar Heels also forced 2 interceptions.
No. 12 Baylor fell to in-state rival TCU 30-28 after a monster game from quarterback Chandler Morris, who recorded 461 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The loss was just Baylor’s second of the season.
The biggest upset of the week was Purdue win over No. 3 Michigan State. The Spartans were undefeated going into the game.
Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell threw for 536 yards and 3 touchdowns. David Bell was his main target all night, pulling in 11 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown.