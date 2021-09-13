Another weekend of college football brought several exciting top-25 matchups and big wins for the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Besides Tennessee’s loss to Pittsburgh, the SEC went undefeated against other conferences in its second weekend of play.
No. 1 Alabama defeated Mercer 48-14 behind Bryce Young’s 227 passing yards and three touchdowns. No. 2 Georgia beat UAB 56-7 with Stetson Bennett leading the way with 288 passing yards and five touchdowns.
No. 13 Florida, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 25 Auburn and LSU all got big wins over its respective non-Power Five teams, with the most impressive being Auburn’s 62-0 win over Alabama State.
Auburn’s win, which came after an impressive 147-yard performance from Jarquez Hunter, was the second time the Tigers reached the 60-point mark this season.
South Carolina snuck past East Carolina with a field goal at the last second to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Mississippi State got a solid win against North Carolina State with the help from Will Roger’s 294 passing yards and two touchdowns for its second win of the season.
Missouri and Kentucky took to the field for the first SEC matchup of the season, and Kentucky came out on top 35-28. Missouri beat Kentucky in the passing game, with 294 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to Kentucky’s 179 yards and one touchdown, but Kentucky made up for it in the run game.
Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a monster game running the ball with 206 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 5 Texas A&M scraped by Colorado 10-7 in a highly defensive game. The Aggies limited Colorado to just 89 passing yards and pulled in an interception.
Vanderbilt got its first win since 2019, a 24-21 victory over Colorado State. Vanderbilt’s Ken Seal’s led the way with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Arkansas got a big win over No. 15 Texas in the Longhorns’ first matchup against an SEC team since agreeing to join the SEC. The Razorbacks defeated Texas 40-21, and the win has fans around the nation questioning if Texas is ready to join the SEC and face this sort of competition regularly.
Outside of the SEC, No. 4 Oklahoma got a 76-0 win over Western Carolina. The win for the Sooners is the largest margin of victory since 2003.
Unranked Stanford shocked the nation with a 42-28 win over No. 14 USC and unranked BYU also got an upset over No. 21 Utah.
No. 10 Iowa defeated in state rival No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 in one of the marque matchups of the weekend.
No. 8 Notre Dame just got by unranked Toledo 32-29 in a come-from-behind game that ended with a game winning touchdown from Jack Coan, who had dislocated his finger earlier in the game.
No. 12 Oregon went on the road to defeat No. 3 Ohio State in perhaps the biggest upset of the week.
Despite Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud throwing for 484 yards and three touchdowns, the Ducks were too much for the Buckeyes this week. Oregon’s CJ Verdell had an impressive night, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.