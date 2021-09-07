The first full weekend of college football is complete, and with it came upsets, nail biters and blowouts.
The SEC fared well in week one, with all but two teams coming out victorious.
Vanderbilt lost its season opener to in-state opponent ETSU, and No. 16 LSU dropped its game against unranked UCLA. The Tigers outplayed the Bruins in the passing game, with 330 yards to 260 yards, but UCLA was able to make up for it in the run game, outrushing LSU 210 yards to 49.
Most other SEC teams beat their non-power five opponents by substantial amounts. Some teams, however, gave the SEC a challenge, including Louisiana Tech, which took Mississippi State to the wire. Central Michigan also gave Missouri trouble, losing by just 10.
Auburn had no trouble in its matchup against Akron. The Tigers defeated the Zips 60-10. Junior, Bo Nix threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Auburn’s run game also looked strong on Saturday. The Tigers rushed for 315 yards, including 119 from sophomore Tank Bigsby and 110 from freshman Jarquez Hunter.
South Carolina handled Eastern Illinois soundly, winning 46-0. The Gamecocks’ run game was the story in this game, as they rushed for 258 yards. Senior ZaQuandre White was the rushing leader with 128 yards.
Kentucky defeated UL Monroe 45-10 behind a monster performance from junior quarterback Will Levis. Levis threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns in South Carolina’s win.
No. 6 Texas A&M performed as expected against Kent State, winning 41-10. Freshman quarterback Hayes King was shaky in his debut, throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns but also three interceptions. The Aggies run game was solid, as the running back duo of Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for 237 yards.
The SEC’s marque matchups in week one looked very different from each other.
No. 5 Georgia took on No. 3 Clemson, and defeated the Tigers 10-3 in a low-scoring, defense-heavy matchup. Georgia limited the Tigers to just 24 total rushing yards on the game and recorded seven sacks. Junior quarterback JT Daniels was shaky for the Bulldogs, throwing for just 135 yards and one interception.
No. 1 Alabama made a statement in its 44-13 win over No. 13 Miami. The Tide confirmed that they are one of, if not the best team in college football this year. After waiting his turn behind Mac Jones last season, sophomore Bryce Young came out strong in his first start with 344 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Young’s performance set an Alabama record for the most touchdowns in a debut.
There were several upsets in week one.
Unranked Virginia Tech defeated No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 and unranked Montana beat No. 20 Washington 13-7.
A few teams had some scares, just getting by their week one opponents with a touchdown or two.
Tulane took No. 2 Oklahoma down to the wire in a game that came down to the final three minutes. Ultimately the Sooners came out on top at 40-35.
Northern Iowa also held its own against Iowa State and lost the game by just six points.