It is safe to say that this college football season has been one of the weirdest seasons in years. Week seven helped solidify this point, with more upsets and down to the wire finishes.
No. 5 Alabama bounced back after its loss to Texas A&M with a dominating 49-9 win over Mississippi State.
Bryce Young continued his Heisman campaign with 348 yards on 20-of-28 passing and 4 touchdowns. Receiver John Metchie III was Young’s main target, recording 117 yards and a touchdown on 7 receptions.
Auburn handed Arkansas its third loss of the season in a 38-23 victory for the Tigers behind a 21-of-26, 292 yard and two touchdown passing effort from Bo Nix.
LSU also handed No. 20 Florida its third loss of the season in a high scoring 49-42 win for the Tigers.
LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price dominated the Gators with 287 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
No. 21 Texas A&M got past Missouri 35-14 despite a lackluster performance from quarterback Zach Calzada, who was 13-of-25 with an interception Saturday.
The Aggies made up for their passing on the ground. Isaiah Spiller ran for 168 yards and a touchdown and Devon Achane record 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
In the battle of the last two undefeated teams in the SEC, No. 1 Georgia bested No. 11 Kentucky 30-13.
The Wildcats stayed with the Bulldogs in the first half, trailing by just seven at halftime, but Georgia allowed just six second-half points from the Wildcats.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a solid 250-yard, 3 touchdown performance.
South Carolina snuck past Vanderbilt with a last-minute touchdown to win, 21-20.
Vanderbilt went up 20-14 on a field goal with a minute and a half to play, but the Gamecocks responded by marching down the field and scoring on a 9-yard pass from Zeb Noland to Xavier Legette to give South Carolina a 21-20 lead with 37 seconds to play.
The Commadores fumbled on a last-ditch effort to score and South Carolina recovered to end the game.
No. 3 Cincinnati defeated UCF 56-21 to remain undefeated. No. 4 Oklahoma also won its game against TCU 52-31 to remain undefeated. The game marked the third game of the season that the Sooners have scored more than 50 points.
No. 10 Michigan State got by Indiana 20-15 and No. 9 Oregon defeated California 24-17.
No. 12 Oklahoma State handed No. 25 Texas a 32-24 loss behind a 14-point performance from kicker Tanner Brown, who was 4/4 on the day.
Utah upset No. 18 Arizona State 35-21. Cameron Rising led the way for Utah on 247 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Another week brought another top team getting upset. This week’s victim was Iowa, who lost to unranked Purdue.
The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24-7.
Purdue’s Aidan Connell had a strong 375-yard, 2 touchdown performance to help lead the way.
Receiver David Bell was the hero of the night, however. Bell pulled down 11 receptions for a whopping 240 yards and a touchdown.
This week marked the third week in a row that a top-3 team has lost to an unranked opponent.