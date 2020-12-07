Coming off its sixth straight loss, Tennessee has lost its starting kicker for the remaining two games. The Vols’ Brent Cimaglia announce via Twitter today that he well not be finishing the season with Tennessee.
“Volnation, [sic]” the tweet read. “First and foremost I want to thank volnation [sic] for the support this season it with a heavy heart that I have decided to opt out for the remainder of the 2020 football season. It has taken some time to come to this conclusion, however my focus is to work on my mental well-being and physical health. Due to many hardships and struggles within the program, it is in my best interest to take this additional time to rehabilitate ongoing injuries. I look forward to giving my best in the future.”
The senior from Nashville came into the season as a legitimate Lou Groza candiate, but so far has been 5/9 from field goals and 19/20 from extra point. He released the information in the middle of Jeremy Pruitt’s weekly presser, but is currently said to be planning in coming back next season.
“I just got done having a conversation with him and,” Pruitt said. “I've said this before, he's played through some difficult circumstances throughout the season. We just got done talking and he feels like it is better for him to not participate for the remainder of the season and put him in a better spot to get ready for next year. His indication to me is yes he's coming back next year.”
The likely replacement for Cimaglia is current punter and kickoff specialist Paxton Brooks. Also, an option is Toby Wilson, who has been the backup kicker for home games this year.
This opt out comes at an interesting time for Tennessee, as the Vols are coming off six straight losses by double digits. This weekend, Tennessee is currently scheduled to face Vanderbilt in what come likely be the last win for the Vols. The game is currently in a state of flux, but as thing stand, the game is still scheduled to go on.