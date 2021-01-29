Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia announced his plans to enter the transfer portal Friday.
Cimaglia, a 3.5-year starter, opted out of the 2020 season with two games to go due to nagging injuries and kicking struggles. At the time, Cimaglia announced plans to return to UT for the 2021 season.
The middle Tennessee native ended his career 46-of-62 on field goals with a career long of 53 yards.
Cimaglia was great in his sophomore and junior seasons, making 10-of-13 field goals in 2018 and 23-of-27 in 2019.
Cimaglia was named to the preseason First Team All SEC team in 2020, but while dealing with injuries Cimaglia struggled, making just five-of-nine field goals before opting out.
Cimaglia becomes the 11th Vol to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.