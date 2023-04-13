Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler broke the news to Indiana kicker Charles Campbell, the Vols wouldn’t have a spot for him. Campbell was blindsided by the news after his visit, but understood.
Luckily, Ekeler was joking. He extended Campbell a scholarship offer to kick for the Vols.
“I grew up liking Tennessee,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “My whole family has come to college here. I have a little brother who’s coming here, little sister who’s coming here. For me, it means so much just representing my home state and getting to represent my family too.”
The offer completed a life-long dream for the Jackson, Tennessee, native. He would get to complete his career, and get a degree, from Tennessee.
“I’m still personally riding that high of getting to play for Tennessee and I couldn’t be more happy,” Campbell said.
The move was emotional for Campbell’s mother as well. She shared in the dream of Campbell playing for the Vols. When Ekeler called her to break the news, she was crying.
“That was a great day when coach (Ekeler) got to call my mom and tell her that I was coming to Tennessee,” Campbell said. “Honestly, I don’t feel like she has come down from that high. She’s still so excited that I’m here.”
Campbell had a successful career before entering the transfer portal. He ranks No. 8 in Indiana history for field goals made with 37. He also sits at No. 14 in Indiana history for career points scored with 179.
For Tennessee, Chase McGrath took over kicking duties in 2022. He was paramount to the Vols' success and is forever cemented in Tennessee history with his 40-yard game-winner against Alabama.
Campbell got to watch McGrath’s kick to upset Alabama.
“I did get to see that game and to see Chase (McGrath) hit that field goal,” Campbell said. “That was a huge moment for him and I’m so proud of him. What a better stage to go out and hit a game-winner.”
Campbell had to hit a game-winner in his time as a Hoosier. He nailed a 51-yard kick to secure an overtime victory for Indiana over Western Kentucky in 2022.
The 5-foot-9 kicker said on Tuesday that he enjoys high-pressure situations. He has even been put into some during spring practice, being forced to hit field goals while his teammates surround him yelling at him.
The yelling is nothing new for Campbell, who is used to opposing fans.
“I’ve had 100,000 people yell at me and yell negative things,” Campbell said. “I’ve never had 100,000 people cheer for me. That’s going to be very different and I’m really excited for it.”
Campbell’s ability to refocus and not let the last play affect the next one has stood out to Ekeler the most. The coach referred to Campbell’s “pro mindset” and his work ethic as things that will set the kicker up for success.
It’s also a plus for Ekeler that Campbell is from just four hours west of Knoxville.
“He’s from Tennessee, he wants to be here, it’s important to him,” Ekeler said. “It’s neat to have someone from Tennessee whose lifelong dream was to play here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.