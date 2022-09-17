Jalin Hyatt recorded a career-high 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Dylan Sampson ran for two more scores as No. 15 Tennessee trounced Akron 63-6.
Tennessee lost two key pieces of its offense to injury in the first half – Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman.
Small went down holding his shoulder on the Vols’ opening drive, while Tillman was hit in the leg midway through the second quarter. Sporting a large lead, neither saw the field in the second half.
A pair of unproven Vols made up for the missing offense in No. 15 Tennessee’s 63-6 beatdown over Akron Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt hauled in a career-high 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Sampson also broke his personal bests with 57 yards rushing and two scores.
“No shortcuts,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said of Hyatt. “A guy that wanted to be great a year ago, and then worked to be great this entire offseason. He’s confident, he understands. I trust him, our coaching staff trusts him.”
With his top target Tillman out, Hendon Hooker quickly established a connection with the junior Hyatt. Hooker completed three passes to Hyatt for 47 or more yards, including two that went for touchdowns.
The first score was a 57-yard strike that Hyatt caught in stride, the longest reception of his career. Hyatt showcased his speed on his second score, beating Akron’s defenders in a foot race to the end zone on a long run after the catch. He did his damage on only five catches, averaging 33.2 yards per reception.
Through three games in 2022, Hyatt has nearly surpassed his season totals from a year ago. He caught 21 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, but he has been Tennessee’s leading receiver to start the year, with 18 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns, all of which pace the Vols.
Even after the best statistical game of his career, Hyatt remained humble about his accomplishments, and he believes he is capable of doing more to contribute.
“It was a great game for our team as far as offense-wise,” Hyatt said. “But like I said, we haven’t even gotten into SEC play. I just want to continue to keep my head down and keep working. There’s always something you can improve on.”
On the ground, Tennessee showed its faith in the freshman tail back Sampson. Hooker twice pitched the football to Sampson on a fourth-down option play on the goal line, and both times, Sampson sprinted into the checkerboards.
The combination of Sampson and Jaylen Wright – who also ran for two touchdowns – helped the Vols overcome Small’s early exit. Small entered the night as Tennessee’s top rusher in terms of carries, but the Vols ran for a season-high 238 yards.
“Samp(son) is explosive, shifty,” quarterback Hendon Hooker, who threw for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns, said. “He has great knowledge of the game and of the playbook – something we noticed really early. Just through scrimmages and things, we saw how special he was. It really wasn’t a shock that he had a night like tonight.”
Tennessee put on its offensive spectacle – its third game of 600 or more yards in the Heupel era – in front of a sold-out crowd of 101,915. The game marked Tennessee's first sell-out against a non-conference opponent since hosting a ranked Oklahoma team in 2015.
Heupel spoke highly of the dedication by Tennessee fans hungry for winning football to come out in support of the Vols despite the game's low stakes.
“It’s college football as good as it gets. It’s the fanbase as good as it gets," Heupel said. "They care, they’re passionate. You can feel their energy, you can feel their optimism, you can feel their belief. Our entire program can feel that on the outside too. I’ve never been a part of anything like tonight.”
