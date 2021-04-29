USC defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay has committed to Tennessee, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The decision comes less than a week after Tremblay entered the transfer portal.
Tremblay was a four-star defensive tackle when he arrived at USC in 2018. Over the past three seasons, Tremblay has appeared in 18 games and made three starts. In three seasons with the Trojans, the 6-foot-5, 270 pound lineman totaled 21 tackles and two sacks.
The Napa, California native adds depth to Tennessee’s defensive line, a position head coach Josh Heupel called “thin” after last week’s Orange and White Game. The fifth-year senior Tremblay gives Heupel another experienced option in a defensive line that already features five seniors.
Tremblay is the fourth transfer to commit to the Vols this offseason, joining quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton, as well as former USC teammate kicker Chase McGrath.