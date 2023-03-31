Tennessee defensive end Byron Young returned home after the NFL Combine. He has come a long way from where he began.
Young had given up on the idea of football. Taking a job a Dollar General in Georgia, he was content with never playing again. Then, one day, he saw flyers for football tryouts at the nearby Georgia Military Academy. Why not try his luck at a tryout?
That decision looms even larger now. He made the team, and now he’s projected to be drafted as a top-50 selection from some publications. Young hasn’t let the draft hype go to his head, and he has remained humble throughout the process.
Young went from an assistant manager at Dollar General and a part-time employee of Burger King, to someone who can make a career for himself in the NFL.
“I just went back home, went to my old jobs and my old junior college,” Young said on Thursday. “I appreciate everyone that's helped me along the way.”
Young took a trip back to his old JUCO as well. The journey out of Georgia Military Academy was not easy, with the COVID-19 Pandemic hitting in the middle of his time there. Despite that, former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt gave Young an offer from his practice film.
Young stayed loyal to the Vols when Josh Heupel took over as head coach, a decision that has paid off for the NFL prospect.
“I went back there (Georgia Military Academy) and spent time with the coaches and kids telling them my story,” Young said. “I told them even though it might feel like you're not going anywhere, that's just how it's going to be. Even if no one is watching, put your head down and keep grinding.”
For NFL scouts who weren’t aware of Young, he made a name for himself at the NFL Combine. The edge rusher clocked in a 4.43-second 40-yard dash on arguably the biggest stage of his career thus far.
His speed in Indianapolis was no surprise to Young, who has worked tirelessly to get to this point.
“I put in a lot of time and effort,” Young said. “I changed my diet and the way I sleep--waking up early. I was really dedicated and committed to something I want. So when that happened, I wasn't surprised, I was thankful I kept on going and didn't give up."
The time was no surprise to Tennessee head coach Josh Huepel either. The coach has seen Young grow during his time in Knoxville.
Growing from someone who was done playing football, to putting up a team-high seven sacks with 12 tackles-for-loss and 14 QB hurries at the LEO position. He ranked top-five in the SEC with 42 hurries according to Pro Football Focus.
"We did know he was physically gifted,” Heupel said. “We've seen that whether it was going to be 4.43 or 4.45. Really excited about what he's done, how he's ran, how he's jumped. If you look at his individual drills today, he's continuing to put himself where he's maximizing his value."
Young put together 83 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries during his two years at Tennessee. He earned invites to the 2023 Reese’s Bowl and NFL combine.
The next step for the former assistant manager of Dollar General and athlete at Georgia Military Academy is to find out where he will be selected in the April 27 NFL Draft.
“It really means a lot,” Young said. “I'm so grateful. I'm never going to forget where I came from. I'm a humble guy and it's amazing."
