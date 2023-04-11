Bru McCoy played a big role in Tennessee's offense in 2022. After transferring from USC, the receiver picked up 667 yards on 52 receptions. Most of that production came while battling through injury.
In game two of last season, McCoy suffered an arm injury. When given the chance to sit out the season and heal or fight through it, the 6-foot-3 and 221-pounder chose the latter.
“I knew I wasn’t going to not play, so it was an afterthought,” McCoy said on Tuesday. “I didn’t think about it. I grinded, I worked, I rehabbed as best I could, and made sure I was at my best for Saturday.”
Now in spring practice, McCoy was able to undergo the procedure and begin rehab. Unable to practice on the field, McCoy has become a vocal leader and helped some of the younger receivers adjust to college football.
The move happened smoothly for McCoy, who is now one of the oldest receivers on Tennessee’s roster.
“I’d say very naturally,” McCoy said. “By nature, I’m just the type of person that likes to take care of people and look out. So, it was a great opportunity to keep my mind sharp by being able to teach them and help them work on the little things and details of the offense. But also, it’s fun to watch people grow and develop. To see them improve, and it’s all mental reps for me.”
The time off from the field has allowed McCoy to focus on his mental areas of the game while also teaching the younger guys. The redshirt senior has been around a lot of football.
Being in the SEC now, McCoy wants to work on recognizing defenses and secondaries easier.
“Especially in the SEC, you get a lot of disguises, a lot of different rotations,” McCoy said. “Just being able to recognize things, and with the offense we run, understanding the way the secondary is working helps you make better and smart decisions in our offense. That’s something I focused on.”
McCoy meets with his doctor on Tuesday night to determine how much he is cleared to do from his injury. While he won’t be participating in the Orange and White game, McCoy expects to have some restraints lifted within a week or so.
As he awaits clearance from his doctor, McCoy continues to improve the mental side of his game. That includes learning the complex Tennessee offense as he enters his second year as a Vol.
“Our offense is option based, both the quarterback and the receiver,” McCoy said. “A lot of our routes, we have the option to run multiple routes, and that’s based on how the defense is structured… It’s not always about getting yourself open, sometimes doing your job is taking someone with you, taking their eyes with you so someone else can get open.”
As the Vols wrap up spring practice with the Orange and White game on April 15, McCoy will begin to further his rehab into the summer. As one of a few returners who played a key role last season, McCoy will prepare to shoulder a big role on the outside.
Watching his former teammates Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman go through the draft process has motivated the receiver more as well.
“I saw their preparation, I saw the way they attacked each day,” McCoy said. “Obviously you want to see yourself go as a high draft pick and the fruits of your labor. It’s a process and a grind. Seeing that they went through the same process I went through and the opportunity that they have, it definitely shows the light at the end of the tunnel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.