Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant has announced plans to transfer to Tennessee.
Bryant was a four-year contributor for Auburn, recording 10 career sacks, including three in 2020.
The Cordele, Georgia native played high school football for Tennessee outside linebacker coach Shelton Felton and played under new UT assistant Kevin Steele at Auburn.
Bryant helps provide some needed help at pass rusher for Tennessee. The Vols were abysmal rushing the passer in 2020 and their sack leaders were kicked off the team (Kivon Bennett) and transferred following the end of the season (Deandre Johnson).