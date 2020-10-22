The Vols looked out of sorts in Saturday's 34-7 blowout loss versus Kentucky. The Vols turned the ball over four times, including two pick-sixes thrown by Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Turnovers have been a massive problem for the Vols in the last two games, and they must fix this to win games in the future.
"We have got to continue to improve in all three phases; we have yet to play a completely clean football game," Pruitt said. "We have to keep working on it in practice, whether it's keeping it simpler on both sides of the ball, executing at a higher level, or preparing better”
Against Kentucky, three Vols quarterbacks got snaps, Jarrett Guarantano, JT Shrout and true freshman Harrison Bailey. The Vols also have sophomore quarterback Brian Mauer, who started multiple games last season, returning from injury. Coach Pruitt has not yet named a starter on Saturday and explained his approach to the position ahead of the game against No. 2 Alabama.
"We are gonna manage the quarterback position the same way we manage the nose guard, the linebacker, the free safety, the kicker, and everyone else," Pruitt said. "You practice during the week, and the guys that have earned an opportunity to play on Saturdays will play"
After a tough day on Saturday, the Vols have to forget their mistakes and move on to focus on their game against Alabama. According to Pruitt, the Vols have moved on and had a great week of practice.
"Effort has not been an issue for us at practice; the guys have been focused and worked hard," Pruitt said. "Execution has been something that we have got to fix, so that is something that we have been working hard on."
Recently, the Vols have not had much success against Alabama dropping their last 13 straight appearances against the Crimson Tide. Coach Pruitt knows that playing against a great team like Alabama presents tremendous challenges
"Well, when you look at what these guys have done through the first four games, it has been really impressive," Pruitt said. "Offensively, you did not think they could improve over the last couple of seasons, but this offense might be the best one yet. It is going to be a huge challenge to stop these guys, but we need to focus on ourselves and how we need to improve."
The Tide's success has been due in part to their excellent offensive play, including quarterback Mac Jones having a great season. Coach Pruitt was the defensive coordinator at Alabama when Jones was a freshman in 2017 and lauded his improvement over the years and reminded fans not to put too much pressure on Vols true Freshman Harrison Bailey if he does play on Saturday.
"Everyone puts unrealistic expectations on freshmen, right now Mac Jones is playing as efficiently as any QB I've seen in college football, and there have been many great ones," Pruitt said. "But in 2017, I was the defensive coordinator at Alabama when we won the National Championship. ... If we played Mac at QB that season we would have won seven or eight games. However, if you look at him four years later in the same system and with a chance to develop, learn, and grow, you see the results. The same thing will happen with the freshman in our program and at football programs across the country."
The Vols game against Alabama will be Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 pm. The game will be televised live on CBS.