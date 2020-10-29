After a brutal loss against Alabama on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers are heading into a much needed open week. Practice this week has been similar to spring practice with the Vols focusing on improving themselves rather than scouting another team. Each position group has its own weaknesses that the coaching staff will look to correct.
“There’s a lot of things we can improve on: offense, defense and special teams,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “We’ve challenged each position group to find three things they do well and three things they need to fix this week and that’s all that we are focusing on.”
The Vols must improve their turnover differential if they want to finish the season strong. The coaching staff is focusing on this more than anything as the Vols prepare to take on Arkansas in a week and a half.
“The second half against Georgia we turned the ball over three times and then when we played Kentucky we turned the ball over four times,” Pruitt said. “Our number one priority is taking care of the ball offensively and creating more turnovers defensively.”
Open dates often give the coaching staff to ensure players are still able to get reps. Because of how few reps players had in the offseason due to COVID-19 protocols, this open week is even more important than in years past. According to all accounts, Tennessee has seized the opportunity and had a good, physical week of practice.
“We’ve had a physical couple of days, and we will continue to do that; we missed so much early on that we have to go back and practice like it is Fall camp,” Pruitt said. “We have worked very little, if any, on Arkansas, we’re still working on Tennessee. We have to fix ourselves before we start worrying about somebody else.”
The open date will be huge for all of the players, but specifically the younger guys who are still fighting to earn playing time in the last five games. This week will be a great time for young players to make an impression on the practice field as coaches continue to search for players that could help the team on Saturdays.
“First of all, we have to make sure the younger guys know what to do, it doesn't do any of us any good if we put a guy out there that doesn’t line up the proper way or doesn’t have confidence in what he is doing.” Pruitt said. “For a lot of these young players on our team, this week is very critical for them moving forward this season.”
The Vols open week comes at a great time, as the Vols are currently in the midst of a three game losing streak. The Vols are 2-3 and have just five games left to play. Last year, the Vols were in a similar position, before rattling off six wins to end the season. This year’s Vols are looking to do something similar, however, they still have steep competition near the end of the season as facing #8 Texas A&M and #10 Florida along with perennial SEC west powerhouse Auburn.
After the open week, the Vols will travel to Razorback stadium and face Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 7.