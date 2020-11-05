The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to turn their season around as they travel to Fayetteville for a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Vols are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2-3 start. During the open week, the Vols worked on improving their game and getting healthy.
“We got guys healthier and that is really important, we had some guys banged up especially on the offensive line and had the opportunity to get them closer to 100%,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “We also got a chance to get a lot of reps, a lot of our younger players have not had a whole lot of volume of things for us to judge them off of based on circumstance. It was good to get those guys going and give them some confidence.”
After the tough start, the Vols decided to change up their plans for the open week. The Vols had even more physical, fall-camp like practices than usual and focused on themselves rather than their next opponent.
“Usually we spend one day working on each future opponent, but we did not feel like we were at that point this season,” said coach Pruitt. “We really went back and decided to have camp style practices every day, focusing on improving ourselves and not worried about our opponents.”
With five games left, the Vols still have a chance to turn the season around. In order to do that, they have to start taking better care of the ball as coach Pruitt has been preaching all season, but especially since the second half of the game against Georgia.
“For the first two and a half games we did not turn the ball over, but then in the second half against Georgia and then against Kentucky we ended up having seven turnovers in six quarters of football,” said coach Pruitt. “It’s hard to win games like that, we also have to have better execution on both sides of the ball.”
The turnover problem will not be helped by the Razorbacks stout defense. The Razorbacks have one of the best defenses in the SEC, leading the league in forced turnovers with 13 and have a +six turnover differential through this point in the season.
“They have gotten a lot of interceptions in the season and they got a lot of them in one game, so we just have to make sure we take care of the football, produce in the run game, and get some opportunities to throw the ball down the field” Pruitt said.
Also, the Vols defense will see a familiar foe as former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is now the starter at Arkansas. Franks has had a pretty good season with 11 touchdowns to only three interceptions.
“I thought he did a nice job when he was at Florida and he has been doing the same thing at Arkansas,” Pruitt said. “He’s played a lot of ball, he knows how to extend plays, and he’s a big man, at 6’5”-6’6” 240 pounds, that probably has as good of an arm as anyone in the SEC. He’s also got good weapons around him with two really good running backs and a group of wide receivers and running backs that I think are really good.”
The game against Arkansas could be a turning point in the season for the Vols, winning this game would put them in position to make a run and possibly become bowl eligible, but a loss could be devastating.
The Vols game against Arkansas will be at 7:30 on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Fayetteville.