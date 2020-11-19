Tennessee was given an extra open week on their schedule after its game against Texas A&M was cancelled due to the Aggies' positive cases of COVID-19. This gave Tennessee an extra week of physical practice during the season.
“Practice has been good. We obviously learned early in the week last week that we weren’t gonna have a game, so we changed the way we practiced,” Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “We went back to more of a camp-style practice and were able to get a lot of guys a lot of work this week.”
The extra week off gave Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano more time to recover from the head injury he suffered against Arkansas. He returned to practice this week after taking the week off to recover. Both Brian Mauer and Harrison Bailey played when Guarantano left the game, but Coach Pruitt did not reveal any plans to start either of them.
“He should be ready to play in the game,” Pruitt said. “Harrison and Brian both haven’t had that many opportunities. As they get more opportunities, they will get more comfortable and more confident.”
Tennessee’s offensive line has also been banged up this season. The open week also gave them a chance to get healthy and improve heading into an important matchup against Auburn.
“When you have a couple of weeks off like this, it gives you an opportunity for guys that are banged up to get some rest,” Pruitt said. “When you're playing back to back to back games, it's just kind of a grind, so that’s been good for some of those guys on our offensive line as well.”
Auburn does not have any unanswered questions at quarterback as Bo Nix has developed into the clear starter. Coach Pruitt also spoke about Nix’s ability and the connection the two share through football.
“In 1982 my dad was the Defensive Coordinator for Conrad Nix who was Bo’s grandfather. At the time I was in the first grade and I think Bo’s dad was in the third grade so we spent a lot of time together,” Pruitt said. “Bo has a really good twitch: he gets the ball out of his hand, he's decisive in his decision making, he’s a great athlete, extends plays, and they do a really nice job of getting him out of the pocket and using him in the run game. He’s a very talented player.”
The Tigers and Vols have not played each other since 2018 when the Vols beat the Tigers by a score of 30-24. The Vols will look to pull off a similar performance when they travel to Auburn again this Saturday.
“Probably out of all the games I’ve been able to coach in, that was one of my favorite ones. I felt like our kids in that game played extremely hard,” Pruitt said. “The game did not start off the way you would like. I think we got down 17-3 at one point, but we stayed the course and that’s what you have to do in these kinds of games.”
Kick off between Tennessee and Auburn is set for 7 p.m. ET at Jordan Hare Stadium.