The Tennessee Volunteers were expecting to return to Neyland Stadium this Saturday, but the Vols will have to wait another week to try and get back on track. The SEC announced Tuesday that Saturday's game between No. 5 Texas A&M and Tennessee has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Aggies program. The game is now scheduled to be played on Dec. 12.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M is one of four SEC games that have been postponed this weekend. Before the season, Tennessee had its own problems with the virus, but they have been able to contain the virus much better during the season and have not had a positive result in eight weeks.
“We have been doing the best we can since we came back in June, when we did not even know if we were going to play football,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “Our number one goal in our athletic department is to keep everybody safe and I feel like we’ve done a nice job doing that.”
Because of the postponement, the Vols will get an extra week of preparation before their game against Auburn on Nov. 11. The coaching staff will use this week as a second open week and will look to have more fall camp-like practices in preparation for the last four games of the season.
“We went out there today and worked all good on good and had three groups going, it was really good,” Pruitt said. “We had a good tempo and focused on a lot of fundamentals. It was a very camp-style practice. Today was probably the best practice we have had, especially our Abs and wide receivers with their timing and a better understanding of what we are doing.”
This past Saturday against Arkansas, the Vols got out to a 13-point lead before allowing 24 unanswered. The team continued to struggle offensively, but the Vols are focusing on improving their execution rather than changing their entire gameplan.
“From a philosophical standpoint I don’t know that we have to change, we just have to call the plays that we rep in practice and be more aggressive,” Pruitt said. “We have good playmakers on the outside, but particularly in this last game we never threatened Arkansas down the field or made them cover the whole field. We have got to do a much better job of that as a staff.”
In its loss against Arkansas, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano suffered a head injury that kept him out of the game. The extra week should give Guarantano a chance to recover before the next game against Auburn. However, many fans have not been satisfied with his play this season and want to see Pruitt go in another direction. However, he did not say whether or not he would make a switch.
“He did not practice today. We have to wait and see what the doctor says about when he can return,” Pruitt said. “The only thing that I know how to do as a coach is practice every week and the guys that practice the best play, that’s the way it's been done my entire coaching career.”
The Vols hope to be back in action on Saturday Nov. 21 against Auburn, but the Tigers have also had their own problems containing COVID-19, so that game could also be in jeopardy.