The Tennessee Volunteers are less than two weeks away from their first game of the 2020 season, and Vols fans everywhere are excited to see their team out on the field. However, many worries are coming with the upcoming season because of COVID-19, and the virus possibly spreading through college football practices, games and team activities.
The Volunteers have already had their fair share of problems due to the virus; on Sept. 5, coach Jeremy Pruitt was forced to cancel a scrimmage because 44 players were in isolation because of contact with the virus. However, coach Pruitt was very complimentary of his team Wednesday night on Vol Calls and their positivity despite the fact that many players have been out due to the pandemic.
"We've had a lot of guys that have missed practice days,” Pruitt said. “The only way to get better at anything is to do it over and over again, and we have not had that luxury much during this fall camp. But our kids have stayed positive, our coaches have stayed positive, and we've been creative in how we practice making the most of our opportunities."
Fall camp has been incredibly difficult this year because of the pandemic, and the number of players ruled out of practices because of contact tracing for COVID-19. When a player tests positive, he must be quarantined for 14 days and miss countless practice time, no matter how many times he tests negative for the virus.
Also, contact tracing is used to find everyone who has come into close contact with and test them, forcing players into isolation until the results are in. Still, coach Pruitt continued to praise his team's work ethic through a situation that is difficult to navigate.
"With the circumstances, not all of the players have had the opportunity to learn and grow as a college football player should at this point and time, but the kids are working hard and staying positive,” Pruitt said. “I feel like we have had three or four really good weeks of practice with good energy, and the guys are focused on what we are trying to get done."
After getting through a tough fall camp, the Vols are now only a week and a half away from their season opener against South Carolina. The excitement about the team and the season have reached their peak. Coach Pruitt was asked what he liked about his team so far and if he thinks there is anything that the team needs to focus on before the season begins.
"You know we are never going to be exactly where I want to be, but based on the circumstances, I've been excited about our players, their attitude, their work ethic," Pruitt said.
Pruitt announced last week that the Vols plan on staying in fall camp mode a couple of weeks into the season so the team can continue to develop.
The Vols will take on South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 pm ET at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.